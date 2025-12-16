XO Kitty Season 3 is confirmed. It returns in March 2026 with a summer episode, new drama, cast changes, and Kitty Song Covey's big decisions.
Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment
Netflix set the XO Kitty Season 3 release for March 2026. The show finished filming in South Korea and is now in post-production mode.
Season 3 opens with the first summer episode, featuring Kitty and Min Ho. Expect romance, change, and emotional choices during the break.
Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee, Gia Kim, Peter Thurnwald, and others return. Their stories continue after that unforgettable talent show finale.
New faces like Soy Kim, Christine Hwang, and Sule Thelwell join. They play Yisoo, Gigi, and Marius, adding more drama to the friend group.
Episode names like Before Sunrise and Ride or Die tease deep drama, summer tension, and missed chances between Kitty, Min Ho, and Yuri.
