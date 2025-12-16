XO Kitty Season 3 Update

XO Kitty Season 3 is confirmed. It returns in March 2026 with a summer episode, new drama, cast changes, and Kitty Song Covey's big decisions.

Netflix set the XO Kitty Season 3 release for March 2026. The show finished filming in South Korea and is now in post-production mode.

Release Date Is Finally Set

First Summer Episode Teased

Season 3 opens with the first summer episode, featuring Kitty and Min Ho. Expect romance, change, and emotional choices during the break.

Returning Cast Members

Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee, Gia Kim, Peter Thurnwald, and others return. Their stories continue after that unforgettable talent show finale.

New Cast Joins The Season

New faces like Soy Kim, Christine Hwang, and Sule Thelwell join. They play Yisoo, Gigi, and Marius, adding more drama to the friend group.

Episode Titles Reveal Hints

Episode names like Before Sunrise and Ride or Die tease deep drama, summer tension, and missed chances between Kitty, Min Ho, and Yuri.

What You Need To Know

Want full cast lists, plot twists, and hidden clues from XO Kitty Season 3 update? Read the full article now to get every detail.

