What makes some sites better for Valorant betting than others?



Esports betting has become a norm in today’s world and many bookmakers will give you access to all kinds of websites. They offer various games, but many stats show that Valorant is becoming increasingly popular among the general public.

Valorant is one of those games that offers excellent betting opportunities. However, people looking to make the most of the game have to know which operator to choose, and this is where it gets tricky. That’s why this article will walk you through some of the things you must be aware of.

The tournaments it offers

Among the first aspects you should consider when deciding to bet on a given esport is the tournament it offers. A quick overview of the best Valorant betting sites will show you that all of them will let you access the different Tier 1, 2 and 3 events that have fans. This means that people wishing to bet on them will have plenty of options to pick from. Whether it’s a good idea to focus on so many competitions is a topic for another day.

Speaking of tournaments, the markets you will have access to will be different based on their level. This means that people who bet on Tier 1 competitions should have access to a lot more betting markets than those focusing on other options.



Another reason why wagering on Tier 2 and 3 Valorant competitions can be problematic is the odds. Most bookmakers (even the best in the business) don’t have enough data for these tournaments. This means the odds they offer on some markets can be much lower than they should be.

The numerous bonuses

Most of the old-school esports bettors who choose Valorant will probably not pay enough attention to the bonus sections. Even though not all online betting bonuses you will find will be worth it, companies have to step up their game if they want to remain competitive. As a result, you can often find at least a few active promotions for this esport, and we believe it’s worth checking them out.

One of the first betting bonuses you can find is the one that will let you get a reward after making a successful deposit. The specific here is that you need to check whether you need to use a promo code and how to actually use that code. It is also vital to learn more about the minimum deposit amount, as well as how much time you have to complete the transaction. These are some of the tougher new rules that all bookies have to have when providing promos.

Cashbacks are also popular among esports betting sites that offer Valorant. The bookies are fully aware that many people who wager on esports usually choose League of Legends or Dota 2 because of their popularity, so they want to make options like Valorant more appealing. As a result, you may get a certain percentage of your bet back.



Lastly, we also need to address free bets, as they are very common in Valorant betting. Using such a bonus will let you place a bet for free, which can help you win without wasting money. Just make sure to read about all of the specific conditions that these promotions come with.

Good customer support

Outside of the different betting options and offers, some bookies are better for Valorant betting because of their customer support teams. This is definitely one of those departments that many people do not pay close attention to, but it makes a huge difference in the long run. Instead of having to search for answers yourself, a good customer support team will provide you with everything you need in a matter of seconds.

Determining whether a given site has good customer support is often easier said than done and it takes a lot of time. This is one of the main reasons so many people choose to trust professional reviewers.

Regarding contact options, the bookie you choose should offer at least live chat and email. Some of the more advanced sites will also offer specialized AI support, a dedicated phone number, and more.

Special mini guides

The last reason some betting sites for Valorant are better than others is the extra content they offer. It is common for bookies to offer mini-guides that help inexperienced users learn more about the entire process. Aside from the classic betting guides, you can also find tips about when to choose specific markets and how to determine whether certain offers are worth it.

On top of that, bookmakers will often have actual game guides. They are aimed at people who bet on Valorant but also want to start playing the game. It’s definitely not something you will find all the time, but it makes a good impression when it is available.