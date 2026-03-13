When Is Invincible Season 4 Coming Out? Full Release Details

Fans have been asking when is Invincible Season 4 coming out, and the wait finally has a clear answer. The popular superhero cartoon show will be back on Prime Video on March 18, 2026. When the season first comes out, there are three shows.

After that, there are episodes every week. Season 4 also introduced strong new bad guys and raises the stakes for Mark Grayson. This page tells you when the next show will come out and what to expect from it.

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

Fans who want to know when season 4 of Invincible will be out now have a clear answer. The popular cartoon show will be back on Prime Video in 2026 with bigger fights, new bad guys, and more at stake for Mark Grayson emotionally.

The fourth season picks up where the first season left off, with a plot created by Robert Kirkman and based on the comics by Cory Walker. As the world heals from the damage done in the past, Mark and the other heroes move toward a strong new collision course that could destroy them.

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

Prime Video has officially announced that the fourth season will start on March 18, 2026. After the shocking events and intense fights in the previous season, the story continues. Mark is still feeling guilty and under a lot of stress as he works with other heroes, like Atom Eve, to protect the world.

Premiere date: The fourth season of Prime Video’s Invincible officially premieres on March 18, 2026 , continuing the hit animated series that first launched in 2021.

The fourth season of Prime Video’s Invincible officially premieres on , continuing the hit animated series that first launched in 2021. First three episodes: The first episode and two additional episodes will be released on the same day, giving fans an exciting start to the new story.

The first episode and two additional episodes will be released on the same day, giving fans an exciting start to the new story. Global streaming: Prime Video streams the series in more than 240 countries, allowing fans around the world to watch the new season at the same time.

Prime Video streams the series in more than 240 countries, allowing fans around the world to watch the new season at the same time. Official preview: The Invincible season 4 trailer highlights new battles, emotional conflicts, and hints at the growing Invincible War storyline.

Episode Schedule And Weekly Release Format

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

Prime Video also shared the official release schedule for the new season. Instead of releasing all episodes at once, the platform uses a weekly rollout. This format keeps fans excited and allows them to follow the storyline step by step.

Total episodes: The fourth season includes eight episodes that continue the larger story from the comics created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker.

The fourth season includes eight episodes that continue the larger story from the comics created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. Weekly rollout: After the first three episodes premiere, the remaining episodes release weekly until the season finale in April 2026.

After the first three episodes premiere, the remaining episodes release weekly until the season finale in April 2026. Release timing: New episodes usually appear at midnight Pacific Time, which follows the standard Prime Video premiere schedule.

New episodes usually appear at midnight Pacific Time, which follows the standard Prime Video premiere schedule. Fan experience: The weekly format encourages discussions, theories, and TV recommendations among fans while the story unfolds.

Why The Season 4 Release Timeline Is Faster Than Earlier Seasons

Image © 2026 Skybound North / Wind Sun Sky Entertainment / Skybound Animation / Point Grey Pictures / Amazon MGM Studios / Robert Kirkman

Earlier seasons had longer gaps, especially between the first season and later releases. The production team improved the animation process, allowing new seasons to arrive faster. This improved process helps the series maintain strong momentum.

Improved production process: Creator Robert Kirkman and the team streamlined animation work to deliver seasons more consistently.

Creator Robert Kirkman and the team streamlined animation work to deliver seasons more consistently. Growing popularity: The show is now one of Prime Video’s most talked-about animated series, often appearing in superhero TV recommendations and streaming lists alongside popular movies.

The show is now one of Prime Video’s most talked-about animated series, often appearing in superhero TV recommendations and streaming lists alongside popular movies. Returning voice stars: The cast includes Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Khary Payton, Jay Pharoah, and Ben Schwartz.

The cast includes Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen, Khary Payton, Jay Pharoah, and Ben Schwartz. New characters: Lee Pace joins as Thragg, while Matthew Rhys voices Dinosaurus, increasing the threat level as heroes prepare for massive fights to protect the world.

Final Thoughts

The fourth season of Prime Video Invincible continues the animated series based on the comics created by Robert Kirkman and Cory Walker. The story, written by the creator and writer team, follows Mark Grayson as the world recovers and heroes try to protect the globe from a growing threat.

In this storyline, the Guardians fight to save the world while Mark faces guilt, fights, and the fate of humanity. The season was produced for Prime Video and officially revealed with the Invincible Season 4 trailer.

Cast members like Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, and J.K. Simmons return, while new stars such as Lee Pace and Matthew Rhys join the story. As things move forward this month, fans watch how events alter the future and adapt the comics into a larger universe.

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