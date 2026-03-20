White Lotus Season 4 Adds New Stars as France Filming Nears

The White Lotus season 4 cast is made up of both big stars and up-and-coming actors, keeping with the show’s popular style of putting together short stories. Helena Bonham Carter, Kumail Nanjiani, and Max Greenfield are among the confirmed names. More names are likely to be added soon.

The story shifts to a fancy hotel in France, where new guests and drama arrive. The movie will be filmed in 2026, and it should come out sometime in 2027.

Who’s going to be in season 4 of White Lotus?

Image © 2025 HBO / Hallogram / The District / Rip Cord Productions / Mike White

The White Lotus season 4 cast includes both well-known actors and newcomers. The fourth season of Mike White’s hit anthology series will also have new actors. In this fourth part, we follow a new group of White Lotus Hotel guests as they stay at a high-end White Lotus property in France.

Like the second season and earlier parts, this one is mostly about drama, mystery, and telling a good story. The next season will continue to have performers who are incredibly excited to work with such amazing people, which makes the show even better to watch.

Which Actors Are Confirmed for White Lotus Season 4 Cast

Award-winning stars and well-known faces from both the big and small screens have been confirmed for the cast. A lot of them have been in big screens and TV shows, which gives the new season a lot of credibility.

Hollywood Reporter and other sources say that White Lotus Casting continues to hire top actors with a lot of experience in drama, comedy, and true story adaptations.

Helena Bonham Carter : Known for roles in Fight Club, Corpse Bride, and The King’s Speech, she brings depth and experience to the fourth installment.

Known for roles in Fight Club, Corpse Bride, and The King’s Speech, she brings depth and experience to the fourth installment. Steve Coogan : A versatile actor with work in comedy and drama, also connected to projects like the Despicable Me films.

A versatile actor with work in comedy and drama, also connected to projects like the Despicable Me films. Vincent Cassel : Recognized for powerful roles in black swan and other major films, adding global appeal.

Recognized for powerful roles in black swan and other major films, adding global appeal. Chris Messina : Previously appeared in Sharp Objects and other series, strengthening the cast on the small screen.

Previously appeared in Sharp Objects and other series, strengthening the cast on the small screen. Alexander Ludwig: Known for action roles and expanding acting credits, making him a strong addition to the new cast.

Which New Additions Are Joining the Upcoming Fourth Season

The upcoming fourth season will have a lot of new cast members in important and recurring roles. These new characters give the show new life and help shape the story of the new season. From big names in comedy to up-and-coming actors, the lineup shows how Mike White chooses the most talented people for each fourth season.

Kumail Nanjiani : Famous for the big sick and only murders, he adds humor and emotional depth to the upcoming season.

Famous for the big sick and only murders, he adds humor and emotional depth to the upcoming season. Max Greenfield : Known for a popular CBS sitcom and running point, expected to play a major recurring role.

Known for a popular CBS sitcom and running point, expected to play a major recurring role. Chloe Bennet : Previously appeared in a very Jonas Christmas movie and other projects, showing range across genres.

Previously appeared in a very Jonas Christmas movie and other projects, showing range across genres. Charlie Hall : Son of Brad Hall, recognized for roles in Sex Lives of College Girls and growing success on the small screen.

Son of Brad Hall, recognized for roles in Sex Lives of College Girls and growing success on the small screen. Jarrad Paul: Worked with mike white on D Train, which he co-directed, bringing creative experience and familiarity.

How the Ensemble Reflects the Show’s Anthology Format

The cast of White Lotus season 4 follows the format of an anthology show, where each season brings in a new group of characters. This format lets the show show off amazing people without carrying on old plots.

In the upcoming season, both well-known actors and actors who are still relatively unknown will work together to create new drama in a high-class setting like Beverly Hills or West Hollywood.

Caleb Jonte Edwards : A relative newcomer with credits like black snow and a short film, showing growth in his career.

A relative newcomer with credits like black snow and a short film, showing growth in his career. Marissa Long : Making her debut and feeling deeply blessed to join such incredible people in this incredible show.

Making her debut and feeling deeply blessed to join such incredible people in this incredible show. Dylan Ennis : Known for narrating Harry Potter audiobooks, now expanding his work onto the small screen.

Known for narrating Harry Potter audiobooks, now expanding his work onto the small screen. AJ Michalka : One half of a pop duo, with experience in both music and acting across two episodes and larger roles.

One half of a pop duo, with experience in both music and acting across two episodes and larger roles. Ensemble Strength: The cast includes unbelievably honored performers and insanely talented people, helping shape another engaging story for white lotus hotel guests.

Final Thoughts

The White Lotus season 4 cast keeps getting better as the stars check out another exciting story led by Mike White. With actors from American Horror Story and the Ed Gein Story, the lineup looks like it will be full of unbelievable material.

This season builds on the success of the last two seasons, with creative ties to Untitled Entertainment and roles in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Fans can’t wait to “party Mike” as the new drama plays out.

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