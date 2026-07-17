Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 Trailer Reunites the Russos for One Final Spell

Grab your wand because the Russo Family is back for one last spell! Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3 returns with a brand-new trailer that confirms the four-part finale premieres on August 4, 2026.

Along with the release date, the preview teases emotional reunions, unexpected returns, and Billie’s toughest mission yet after the shocking Season 2 ending.

Wizards Beyond Wavely Place Season 3 Official Trailer! ✨🔮 | Disney Channel

What Does the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 Trailer Reveal About the Finale?

The new Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 3 trailer sets up the four-part finale by revealing Billie’s next mission after the Season 2 cliffhanger. Disney’s official synopsis confirms that Billie must reunite with her long-lost father to rescue her mother, while the Russo Family comes together to find Alex and stop the evil plaguing them.

Why Does Billie Consider Giving Up Her Powers?

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The trailer picks up immediately after the season 2 finale, with Billie still haunted by losing Alex Russo after a magical rift opened. As she struggles with guilt, Billie decides to give up her powers, saying, “If my powers are putting the people I love in danger, then I shouldn’t have them.“

Justin Russo quickly reminds her not to lose hope, handing her a new wand and telling her, “You should not be afraid of your powers. They’re part of who you are.“

Season 2 Cliffhanger: The trailer revisits the ending of season 2 as Billie relives the moment Alex Russo disappeared through the magical rift.

The trailer revisits the ending of season 2 as Billie relives the moment Alex Russo disappeared through the magical rift. Billie’s Mission: Disney’s official synopsis confirms Billie must reunite with her long-lost father to rescue her mother and bring Alex home.

Disney’s official synopsis confirms Billie must reunite with her long-lost father to rescue her mother and bring Alex home. Giving Up Magic: Believing her powers put the people she loves in danger, Billie breaks her wand and considers giving up magic.

Believing her powers put the people she loves in danger, Billie breaks her wand and considers giving up magic. Justin’s Support: Justin Russo encourages Billie to embrace her powers and continue the mission to rescue Alex.

Justin Russo encourages Billie to embrace her powers and continue the mission to rescue Alex. Official Synopsis: Disney says, “As her family bands together to find Alex, Billie realizes that their combined power is the only way the Russos can defeat the evil plaguing them.”

Which Fan-Favorite Characters Return for the Final Spell?

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The trailer confirms the return of several familiar faces from the original Wizards of Waverly Place, including Jennifer Stone as Harper Finkle and Gregg Sulkin as Mason Greyback.

After Alex Russo wakes up in an unfamiliar apartment, she reunites with Mason before Harper joins the moment, joking, “Oh, I am going to scrapbook this so hard!”

The trailer also introduces Brandon Micheal Hall as Billie’s long-lost father, Damien Penwulf.

Alex Russo: Selena Gomez returns in multiple episodes of the Final Season and also makes her directorial debut with the premiere episode.

Selena Gomez returns in multiple episodes of the Final Season and also makes her directorial debut with the premiere episode. Harper Finkle: Jennifer Stone reprises her role as Alex’s longtime best friend.

Jennifer Stone reprises her role as Alex’s longtime best friend. Mason Greyback: Gregg Sulkin returns as Alex’s former boyfriend, reuniting with her in the trailer.

Gregg Sulkin returns as Alex’s former boyfriend, reuniting with her in the trailer. Damien Penwulf: Brandon Micheal Hall guest stars as Billie’s long-lost father.

Brandon Micheal Hall guest stars as Billie’s long-lost father. Additional Guest Stars: Maria Canals-Barrera returns as Theresa Russo, alongside Ramon Reed as Silas Evilini and Tobias Jelinek as Lord Morsus.

When Will the Four-Part Finale Air on Disney Channel and Disney+?

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Disney has confirmed that the Wizards Beyond Waverly Place four-part finale event premieres on August 4, 2026, on Disney Channel, with all four episodes arriving on Disney+ on August 5, 2026, in the U.S. and select international markets.

Disney Channel Premiere: The four-part finale event airs Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT.

The four-part finale event airs Tuesday, August 4, 2026, at 8 p.m. EDT/PDT. Disney+ Streaming: All four episodes become available on August 5, 2026.

All four episodes become available on August 5, 2026. Directorial Debut: Selena Gomez directs the premiere episode while reprising her role as Alex Russo in multiple episodes.

Selena Gomez directs the premiere episode while reprising her role as Alex Russo in multiple episodes. Four-Part Finale: The event serves as the conclusion of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Final Thoughts

Disney’s latest trailer gives fans their clearest look yet at how Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 3 will bring the story to a close. Between Alex Russo’s rescue mission, returning fan favorites, and the final season’s biggest magical threat, the four part event is shaping up to be a memorable farewell.

Now, all that’s left is to see how the Russos’ final adventure unfolds this August.

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