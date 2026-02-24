XO, Kitty Season 3: Everything Confirmed So Far

XO, Kitty Season 3 premieres on April 2, 2026, on Netflix. Kitty Song Covey goes back to KISS after the dramatic end of Season 2, and the hit teen romance is back in Seoul. Fans can look forward to new twists in relationships, cast members coming back, and more personal growth. There is a lot of information in this guide about XO, Kitty season 3, like when it will come out, where it will be filmed, and what it means for Kitty’s future.

When Is XO Kitty Season 3 Coming Out?

Image © YOUNGSOL PARK

XO. Kitty Season 3 starts on Netflix on April 2, 2026. Following a dramatic ending, Kitty returns to the Korean Independent School in South Korea for the third season. She is still working through her feelings and thinking about what her mother would have wanted. Upcoming season promises love, family problems, and real growth as a person.

Netflix confirmed the release date of April 2, 2026, through Tudum. Ace Entertainment is making the show, and Jenny Han is still working behind the scenes. Even though it’s not All the Boys, the story is still linked to Lara Jean’s world.

Release Date: April 2, 2026, worldwide on Netflix.

April 2, 2026, worldwide on Netflix. Executive Producer: Jenny Han continues leading the creative direction.

Jenny Han continues leading the creative direction. Production Company: Ace Entertainment remains in charge of the series.

Ace Entertainment remains in charge of the series. Main Setting: The Korean Independent School in South Korea stays at the center of the story.

What To Look Forward To After Season 2’s Cliffhanger

The third season is mostly about Kitty’s complicated love life, especially her relationship with Min Ho Moon. They got along better with each other last season. We now have new issues that need to be solved. Professor Lee continues to teach Kitty and help students at school.

Romantic Tension: Kitty and Min Ho face unresolved feelings.

Kitty and Min Ho face unresolved feelings. Family Pressure: Min Ho’s father, played by Philippe Lee, adds stress to Min Ho’s choices.

Min Ho’s father, played by Philippe Lee, adds stress to Min Ho’s choices. Friendship Changes: Yuri Han, played by Gia Kim, deals with new emotional challenges.

Yuri Han, played by Gia Kim, deals with new emotional challenges. Personal Growth: Kitty reflects on her late mother’s wishes while making her own path.

Who Is In The XO Kitty Season 3 Cast?

Image © YOUNGSOL PARK

The upcoming season brings back familiar faces and introduces three new cast members. Anna Cathcart leads the story once again. Fan favorites like Sang Heon Lee and Choi Min Yeong return to continue the love triangle and school drama.

Returning Main Cast Members

Many key actors are back at the Korean Independent School. Their stories will grow deeper this season.

Anna Cathcart: Plays Kitty Song Covey.

Plays Kitty Song Covey. Sang Heon Lee: Plays Min Ho Moon, also referred to as Heon Lee in some credits.

Plays Min Ho Moon, also referred to as Heon Lee in some credits. Choi Min Yeong: Returns as Dae.

Returns as Dae. Gia Kim: Plays Yuri Han.

Plays Yuri Han. Anthony Keyvan: Returns as Q.

Returns as Q. Regan Aliyah: Plays Julianna, Yuri’s girlfriend.

Plays Julianna, Yuri’s girlfriend. Peter Thurnwald: Plays Alex, a school leader.

Supporting roles also include Joshua Lee, Hojo Shin, Han Bi Ryu, and Philippe Lee as Min Ho’s father.

Are There Any New Characters In Season 3?

Season 3 introduces three new cast members who bring fresh energy to the story. These new students and adults will shape Kitty’s journey in different ways.

Marius Soy Kim: Joins the school and play Marius Soy Kim in key scenes.

Joins the school and play Marius Soy Kim in key scenes. Christine Hwang: Will play Yisoo Christine Hwang, adding new rivalry and tension.

Will play Yisoo Christine Hwang, adding new rivalry and tension. Sasha Bhasin: Appears in an important new role connected to student life.

Appears in an important new role connected to student life. Expanded Ensemble: Characters like Soy Kim and other new faces deepen the campus world.

Where Did They Film XO, Kitty?

Image © YOUNGSOL PARK

XO, Kitty Season 3 was filmed in South Korea to keep the setting authentic. The school scenes look real because they are shot at an actual campus. The show blends school life with city culture.

The Real-Life Location Of KISS In South Korea

The Korean Independent School is filmed at Kaywon University of Art and Design. Its modern look fits the elite image of the school.

Campus Location: Kaywon University of Art and Design in South Korea.

Kaywon University of Art and Design in South Korea. Visual Style: Clean, modern buildings that reflect a top private school.

Clean, modern buildings that reflect a top private school. Cultural Detail: Real Korean settings help the story feel natural and grounded.

Other Seoul Filming Spots Fans Might Recognize

Beyond the campus, the show uses real streets and public places. This gives the series a lively and youthful feel, similar to a stylish French film at times.

City Streets: Popular areas in Seoul appear in many scenes.

Popular areas in Seoul appear in many scenes. Music World: Min Ho Moon’s entertainment life grows, influenced by Min Ho’s father.

Min Ho Moon’s entertainment life grows, influenced by Min Ho’s father. Franchise Ties: The spin off still connects to Lara Jean and Peter Kavinsky from All the Boys.

Who Is Yuri’s Girlfriend In XO, Kitty?

Image © YOUNGSOL PARK

Yuri’s love story remains one of the most talked-about parts of the series. As the new semester begins, her relationship continues to shape the friend group. What started as a secret relationship slowly became public, bringing both growth and tension. With senior year approaching, emotions are higher and choices feel more serious.

Julianna And Yuri’s Relationship Explained

Yuri’s girlfriend is Julianna, and their romance first developed in private. The secret relationship created misunderstandings among friends. Once the truth came out, it led to honest talks and surprise revelations that changed their circle.

Relationship Timeline: Yuri and Julianna began in a secret relationship before going public.

Yuri and Julianna began in a secret relationship before going public. Friend Group Tension: Their romance caused stress within the friend group during key school moments.

Their romance caused stress within the friend group during key school moments. Family Pressure: Yuri also struggles with a fractured family situation that affects her decisions.

Yuri also struggles with a fractured family situation that affects her decisions. Emotional Growth: Being honest helped Yuri grow stronger and more confident.

Why Yuri And Julianna’s Storyline Matters

Their storyline adds heart to the show. It reflects real teen struggles, especially during senior year when decisions feel bigger. Their journey shows courage, loyalty, and personal change.

Representation: Their story highlights acceptance and identity in a simple, relatable way.

Their story highlights acceptance and identity in a simple, relatable way. Character Development: Yuri learns to stand up for her feelings despite pressure.

Yuri learns to stand up for her feelings despite pressure. School Impact: Their openness influences how others see love and honesty on campus.

Is XO, Kitty Based On A Book?

Many viewers wonder if the series comes from a novel. While it connects to a well-known book universe, this show is an original expansion. It builds on past stories but creates something new.

The Connection To To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

The series exists in the same universe as the All the Boys films. Those movies were adapted from novels and produced with help from awesomeness studios. The shared world includes familiar names like Michael, Madison, and Jin, even if they are not central here.

Shared Universe: The story continues in the same timeline as the earlier films.

The story continues in the same timeline as the earlier films. Production History: Awesomeness studios helped develop the original adaptations.

Awesomeness studios helped develop the original adaptations. Extended Characters: Michael, Madison, and Jin are part of the wider universe fans recognize.

Is There An XO, Kitty Novel?

There is no standalone novel focused only on Kitty. The show was created directly for television, which allows new storylines like discovering relatives Kitty never knew existed. The writers also tease twists through new photos and casting news.

Original Series: The show is not based on a specific book.

The show is not based on a specific book. New Additions: Actors joining XO, Kitty include Jocelyn Shelfo and Valentina Garza, and one actress will play gigi in upcoming episodes.

Actors joining XO, Kitty include Jocelyn Shelfo and Valentina Garza, and one actress will play gigi in upcoming episodes. Returning Cast: Minyeong Choi continues his role, while fans question if Kitty’s scholarship renewed for the new semester.

Final Thoughts

XO, Kitty Season 3 arrives on April 2, 2026, bringing more romance, school drama, and personal growth. The story continues at the Korean Independent School in South Korea, with Kitty facing love issues, family secrets, and big choices. As the third season unfolds, expect deeper arcs for Min Ho, Yuri, and Dae.

With returning cast members and possible new additions like sule thelwell as a series regular, the upcoming season expands the world even more. From emotional twists to surprise revelations, this chapter promises heartfelt moments tied to friendship, identity, and future dreams.

FAQs