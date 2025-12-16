Update on XO Kitty Season 3 Release Date: March Gets Hot With Drama

Fans are excited to know when the XO Kitty Season 3 release date will be since it’s officially happening. Netflix has said that the show will come back, and filming ended in July 2025. There isn’t an official trailer yet, but the titles of the first episodes are out.

Season 3 will likely be released in March 2026. Look for new love stories, family secrets, and maybe some cameos. Here’s all the information you need about when XO Kitty season 3 comes out.

Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment

XO Kitty Season 3 release date has been eagerly anticipated by fans, and it’s coming soon. The show is now in post-production after finishing filming in South Korea in July 2025. Netflix hasn’t said when the show will come out, but according to What’s on Netflix, it looks like it will be in March 2026.

Kitty Song Covey’s journey gets a big boost from the new season’s first-ever summer episode and the promise of romance and growth.

The third season was filmed in Seoul, bringing back the Korean independent school setting. Now that the production is over, Netflix is getting ready to release it around the world in 2026. Ace Entertainment and Awesomeness Studios make the series, and the core team that worked on the first two seasons is still working on it.

Filming Wrapped : July 2025 in Seoul, South Korea.

: July 2025 in Seoul, South Korea. In Post Production : Now changing and getting ready for global versions and subtitles.

: Now changing and getting ready for global versions and subtitles. Expected Premiere: March 2026, based on insider info.

What the Episode Titles Reveal

Five episode titles were released early. They give hints about what will happen in the next season. Each title gives a clue about a big change, from romantic tension to close friendships. Since there could be returns from older siblings like Lara Jean, fans look forward to more links to the To All the Boys universe.

Before Sunrise : A reference to the famous French film about love in one night.

: A reference to the famous French film about love in one night. Euniq : The main subject is Eunice, but Q or Min Ho’s dad could be involved, too.

: The main subject is Eunice, but Q or Min Ho’s dad could be involved, too. Ride or Die : Could happen at a theme park and test how loyal the friend group is.

: Could happen at a theme park and test how loyal the friend group is. Seoul Sisters : Maybe it brings Lara Jean back or shows how Kitty’s relationships are changing.

: Maybe it brings Lara Jean back or shows how Kitty’s relationships are changing. Ships in the Night: May show missed connections and distance in the way they feel.

What Happened in XO, Kitty Season 2? A Quick Recap

Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment

The last season left a lot of questions unanswered. Everything changed after Kitty broke up with Praveena and kissed Yuri. Kitty is going into her senior year with a new attitude after having her heart broken and losing friends. At the same time, other characters go through big changes after the talent show and family surprises.

Kitty’s Relationships and Emotional Growth

Kitty Song Covey dealt with heartbreak, identity, and big life decisions. She kissed Yuri, but it caused more harm than love. Kitty starts to think about her choices again because she is upset, and her relationships are broken.

Kiss Brought Yuri said it was a mistake, which made Juliana and Praveena mad.

Yuri said it was a mistake, which made Juliana and Praveena mad. Scholarship Renewed : Professor Lee allows her to stay at KISS.

: Professor Lee allows her to stay at KISS. Possible Shift: Min Ho Moon may be falling in love.

The Cliffhangers Fans Can’t Forget

The third season starts after big changes, like personal wins and new characters. We saw new talent and secrets come out.

Talent Show Winner : Eunice stands out and becomes famous.

: Eunice stands out and becomes famous. Min Ho’s Relationship : He gets closer to Kitty, even though they haven’t kissed yet.

: He gets closer to Kitty, even though they haven’t kissed yet. New Cast Members : Christine Hwang, Soy Kim, and Han Bi Ryu are some of them.

: Christine Hwang, Soy Kim, and Han Bi Ryu are some of them. Possible Romance: Juliana and Praveena might be together now.

Is XO, Kitty appropriate for kids?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment

XO Kitty is a spin-off series that maintains the light tone of To All the Boys but introduces more serious themes. The show has a great cast and a fun look, but some younger viewers might find the topics too heavy. Teen Vogue and Common Sense Media say it is good for teens and older adults.

What Parents Should Know

There are some light romantic scenes, scenes with drinking, and emotional topics. Anna Cathcart, Sasha Bhasin, Anthony Keyvan, and Peter Thurnwald are all part of the cast. They all deal with love, identity, and heartbreak.

Mature Themes : Includes sexuality and relationships.

: Includes sexuality and relationships. Language : Sometimes uses mild profanity.

: Sometimes uses mild profanity. Drinking: Characters who are underage drink.

Why Older Tweens May Relate

The show is about real problems that teenagers have all over the world. Characters like Gia Kim, Joshua Lee, Heon Lee, Regan Aliyah (Gigi), Jocelyn Shelfo (who plays Jiwon), and Hojo Shin have stories that are different and easy to relate to.

Teen Life : Balances drama and humor.

: Balances drama and humor. Relatable Emotions : Identity, jealousy, and family tension.

: Identity, jealousy, and family tension. International Appeal: Shot in South Korea, with themes that people all over the world can relate to.

Do Kitty And Yuri Kiss In Season 2?

Image © 2025 Netflix / Awesomeness / ACE Entertainment

The kiss made things very tense in the friend group in XO Kitty. Everything started to go wrong after Kitty kissed Yuri. The moment was emotional and painful, and the next season will deal with the aftermath. The kiss was a big moment in the story, but it also reminded fans of how hard and complicated teen love can be, especially in a Korean independent school.

Fallout From The Kiss Scene

When the kiss happened, Yuri was still with Juliana. This caused a lot of pain and confusion. Kitty soon saw how much damage had been done. The moment changed everything and made her think about her choices again.

Yuri’s Response : She told Kitty that the kiss was not meant to happen.

: She told Kitty that the kiss was not meant to happen. Breakups : Juliana broke up with Yuri. Praveena left Kitty.

: Juliana broke up with Yuri. Praveena left Kitty. Kitty Ended All Her Relationships : Left alone and sad.

: Left alone and sad. Kiss Brought Emotional Growth: Kitty started to wonder who she was.

Changing Dynamics For The Next Season

This kiss also showed Kitty’s new direction for the next season. As Yuri stays away, her feelings for Min Ho get stronger. The upcoming summer break gives us time to look into this change. The upcoming summer episode might be where things finally change.

Team Min Ho : Kitty and Min Ho had chemistry, according to fans.

: Kitty and Min Ho had chemistry, according to fans. Min Ho’s Relationship : He gets closer to Kitty as he helps her emotionally.

: He gets closer to Kitty as he helps her emotionally. Emotional Setup : In the first summer episode, the triangle moves again.

: In the first summer episode, the triangle moves again. South Korea Setting: New places, new drama, and maybe love.

Is There A Trailer For XO, Kitty Season 3 Yet?

Netflix announced that the show will be renewed and that it is in post-production, but there is still no official trailer for the new season. The cast has finished filming and shared behind-the-scenes pictures, but there hasn’t been a teaser yet. However, the fans think there will be more updates in the first week of 2026.

Teasers And What’s Been Released

Netflix hasn’t put out any videos, but fans have seen sneak peeks through posts from the cast. The producers from Stranger Things, To All the Boys, and Awesomeness Studios are on the team behind the spinoff series, which has the same look.

Filming Wrapped : Finished in July 2025 in South Korea.

: Finished in July 2025 in South Korea. Post Production Phase : Currently ongoing.

: Currently ongoing. No Trailer Yet : Expected to arrive in early 2026.

: Expected to arrive in early 2026. Mentions From Cast: Anna Cathcart, Sang Heon Lee, and Regan Aliyah (who will play Gigi) shared news.

Behind-The-Scenes Hints And Creator Quotes

Jenny Han, the creator and executive producer, said that the final season will be more mature. Valentina Garza became the new lead writer, taking over for Jessica O’Toole, who is still a producer. Some fans speculate Peter Kavinsky could make a cameo, although this has not been officially confirmed, and more of Lee’s family members could be introduced.

Cast Highlights : Minyeong Choi, Hojo Shin, and Jocelyn Shelfo (who plays Jiwon) return.

: Minyeong Choi, Hojo Shin, and Jocelyn Shelfo (who plays Jiwon) return. Incredible Cast Chemistry : Shared in pictures and interviews.

: Shared in pictures and interviews. Mention Plenty Of Romance : Official statements and Teen Vogue have teased it.

: Official statements and Teen Vogue have teased it. First Summer Episode Setting: A trip to the beach is strongly suggested.

Final Thoughts

The XO Kitty spin-off keeps getting bigger with each season. The first episode of XO Kitty season 3 is expected to be full of drama, romance, and surprises. The kiss and shifting relationships have left fans eager to see how Kitty’s story unfolds.

Emotions will be high with new characters like Gigi, played by Christine Hwang, and Marius, played by Sule Thelwell. The season is set in South Korea and has Min Ho’s father in it. The next season will have touching moments.

FAQs