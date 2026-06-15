Adults Season 2 gets a Tribeca premiere before FX and Hulu, while Anton and Paul’s kiss fallout makes the messy friend group even worse again.
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The new season premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, giving fans an early look before its August FX and Hulu launch later.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson/FX
Anton and Paul Baker’s kiss still causes trouble, especially for Issa, as Season 2 explores the awkward mess growing inside their young friend group now.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson/FX
Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell bring fresh faces and jokes to Season 2 this summer soon.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson/FX
Season 2 has eight episodes, giving the show more room for strange choices, romance problems, house drama, and funny growing-up mistakes from everyone involved now.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson/FX
Season 2 starts after a two-month jump, showing how the housemates deal with the kiss, visa trouble, and new problems inside their home together now.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson/FX
Want every Adults Season 2 clue? Read the article for Tribeca news, guest stars, Anton fallout, FX details, and Hulu release updates today now too.
Image © 2026 Michael Gibson/FX