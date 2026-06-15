Adults Season 2 gets a Tribeca premiere before FX and Hulu, while Anton and Paul’s kiss fallout makes the messy friend group even worse again.

Adults Season 2 Tribeca Premiere Sets FX Return Buzz

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Adults Season 2 Hits Tribeca Before FX And Hulu Soon

The new season premieres at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11, giving fans an early look before its August FX and Hulu launch later.

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Anton and Paul Baker’s kiss still causes trouble, especially for Issa, as Season 2 explores the awkward mess growing inside their young friend group now.

Anton And Paul’s Kiss Fallout Gets Messier In Season 2

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Raven-Symoné, Susie Essman, Gaten Matarazzo, Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell bring fresh faces and jokes to Season 2 this summer soon.

New Guest Stars Make Adults Season 2 Even Wilder Now

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Season 2 has eight episodes, giving the show more room for strange choices, romance problems, house drama, and funny growing-up mistakes from everyone involved now.

Eight Episodes Bring More Friend Group Drama Ahead

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Season 2 starts after a two-month jump, showing how the housemates deal with the kiss, visa trouble, and new problems inside their home together now.

Two Month Time Jump Changes The Whole Friend House Fast

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Want every Adults Season 2 clue? Read the article for Tribeca news, guest stars, Anton fallout, FX details, and Hulu release updates today now too.

Read The Full Adults Season 2 Tribeca Update Today

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