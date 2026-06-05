Adults Season 2 Turns Tribeca Premiere And Anton’s Kiss Fallout Into FX’s Messiest Return

Adults season 2 is officially on the way, with a world premiere scheduled for June 11 at the Tribeca Film Festival and a wider release planned for August 2026 on FX and Hulu. The new season will continue the fallout from Anton and Paul Baker’s shocking kiss while introducing several high-profile guest stars.

Here’s everything we know so far about the release date update, returning cast, new additions, and what to expect from the next chapter.

What Is Happening In Adults Season 2?

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX / Teen Vogue

Adults season 2 is bringing back the core friend group with a new chapter centered on unresolved relationships, fresh guest stars, and the fallout from one of the show’s biggest cliffhangers.

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX / Teen Vogue

Adults season 2 finally has a premiere plan in place after the comedy was renewed in October 2025. The second season will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York before arriving on FX and Hulu later in August.

Tribeca Premiere: Adults Season 2 will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Thursday, June 11.

Adults Season 2 will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on Thursday, June 11. August Launch: Teen Vogue confirmed the second season launches on FX and Hulu in August.

Teen Vogue confirmed the second season launches on FX and Hulu in August. Episode Count: The new season consists of eight episodes.

The new season consists of eight episodes. Renewal Announcement: Adults was renewed for Season 2 in October 2025.

Adults was renewed for Season 2 in October 2025. Behind-The-Scenes Footage: FX released a behind-the-scenes video in April 2026 ahead of the upcoming premiere.

New Guest Stars Join Cast

Image © 2026 Michael Gibson / FX / Teen Vogue

The latest details also reveal several recognizable guest cast and stars joining Adults Season 2. Speaking to Teen Vogue, Shaw said the creative team wanted audiences to see romantic interests and supporting characters “in ways that would surprise you.”

Kronengold described the show as a place where favorite actors, comedians, and internet personalities can come in and “blow your mind with how funny and talented they are.”

Raven-Symoné : Joins the season as Anton’s sister.

Joins the season as Anton’s sister. Susie Essman : Plays the mother of one of Billie’s former classmates.

Plays the mother of one of Billie’s former classmates. Gaten Matarazzo : Will play the person who inherited Samir’s old fake ID

Will play the person who inherited Samir’s old fake ID Additional Guest Stars: Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell will appear during the season.

Zosia Mamet, Ben Marshall, Jake Shane, and Isaac Powell will appear during the season. Love Interest Tease: At least one guest star will serve as a romantic interest.

At least one guest star will serve as a romantic interest. Expanded World: The new additions continue the show’s tradition of bringing notable guest performers into the story.

Anton Kiss Fallout Continues

The biggest story entering Adults Season 2 remains the kiss between Anton and Paul Baker in the Season 1 finale. Shaw told Teen Vogue that the situation is “really a problem that, when you trace it back, comes from everyone.”

Kronengold noted that Issa is now “the third wheel in some ways now” as the fallout continues to affect multiple relationships within the house.

Season 1 Cliffhanger: The final minutes revealed a kiss between Anton and Paul Baker after their green card marriage.

The final minutes revealed a kiss between Anton and Paul Baker after their green card marriage. Visa Storyline: Paul Baker’s visa was about to expire, leading the housemates to search for a way to keep him in the country.

Paul Baker’s visa was about to expire, leading the housemates to search for a way to keep him in the country. Issa’s Decision: Issa decided not to move forward with the marriage plan, resulting in Anton becoming the groom instead.

Issa decided not to move forward with the marriage plan, resulting in Anton becoming the groom instead. Two-Month Time Jump: Season 2 begins after a two-month jump in time.

Final Thoughts

Adults Season 2 is returning with an eight-episode season that builds on one of the show’s most talked-about cliffhangers while expanding the world around the core friend group. From the Tribeca Film Festival premiere to new guest stars and the ongoing tension between Anton, Paul Baker, and Paul’s girlfriend Issa, there is plenty for viewers to look forward to this summer.

With FX’s Adults continuing to push the story forward and more further details still expected, fans can stay tuned for a closer look at what happens next.

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