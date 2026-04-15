American Horror Story Season 13 is finally happening. Jessica Lange returns, filming is underway, and fans can expect witches, fear, and familiar faces again.
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Jessica Lange returns after years away from the show. Her comeback gives Season 13 major weight, especially after fans thought she would never return.
Image © 2026 ryanmurphyproductions / Instagram
Production began in April 2026, which confirms the season is moving forward fast. First-look photos already gave fans an early preview from set.
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Season 13 seems closely tied to Coven and Apocalypse. Ryan Murphy hinted at witches again, and the setting may return to Miss Robichaux’s Academy.
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Sarah Paulson, Emma Roberts, Angela Bassett, Kathy Bates, and more are expected back. Their return gives the season a strong fan-favorite lineup.
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The article points to an October 31, 2026 release on FX. New episodes should stream on Hulu the next day for viewers.
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Want more American Horror Story Season 13 details? Read the full article for cast news, witch clues, release timing, and first-look photo updates.
Image © 2023 FX Networks