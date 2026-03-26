Beauty In Black Season 3 is confirmed by Netflix as the final season. Kimmie’s story continues, and the last chapter will bring bigger power fights.

Beauty In Black Season 3 Final Season

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No Release Date Has Been Set

Netflix has not announced the Beauty In Black Season 3 release date yet. Fans know the show is returning, but the exact day remains unknown.

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The article says filming could begin around December. If that plan holds, the new season would likely arrive later, after more production work.

Production Clues Point To A Wait

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Season 2 Part 2 begins on March 19, 2026. These episodes push the story toward its ending and prepare viewers for the final season.

Season 2 Part 2 Starts The End

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Kimmie grows stronger as the story moves on. She takes control inside the family business and becomes a major force in the Bellarie world.

Kimmie Becomes Harder To Stop

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The final season will keep building the Bellarie family conflict. Secrets, control, and survival stay central as Kimmie fights for her place and future.

The Bellarie Family War Grows

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Want more Beauty In Black Season 3 details? Read the full article for release date clues, Kimmie updates, and final season story news.

Read The Full Season 3 Update

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