Beauty in Black Season 3 Release Date: Final Season Update

Fans are eager to know when Beauty in Black season 3 will come out now that Netflix has confirmed the show will return for a final season. The exact date that Season 3 will be out has not been announced yet.

However. Season 2 Part 2 starts on March 19, 2026, and that’s when the story’s last chapter starts. Based on how things are currently planned for production and Netflix’s schedules, the third season should come out after these episodes end Kimmie’s journey.

Image © 2025 Tyler Perry Studios / Netflix

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black has been picked up for a third and final season by Netflix. Fans were excited about this news right away, and they started finally watching the show after it came out on the platform.

A lot of people are now wondering when Beauty in Black season 3 will come out. Netflix hasn’t said when it will happen yet. The story is getting close to its end, though. The second season keeps going, and the next episode will come out on March 19, 2026.

Based on this schedule, it looks like the next season won’t come out until later in the year, after production moves forward. The drama is about how Kimmie changes from being trapped by a violent pimp to becoming powerful in the dangerous Bellarie family and their business.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the show will be back for a third season, but the exact date has not been announced yet. The news came ahead of the second part of the second season. According to news reports in the industry, the next season will be the last one and give the story a grand ending.

Tyler Perry’s team at Tyler Perry Studios created and is in charge of producing the show. Angie Bones and Tony Strickland, who are producers, also do a lot to bring the drama to life. The news confirms that the story that began in the first season will end in the third season.

Renewal News: Netflix confirmed Beauty in Black renewed for a third and final season as the story approaches its epic conclusion.

Netflix confirmed Beauty in Black renewed for a third and final season as the story approaches its epic conclusion. Creative Team: The drama is created and executive produced by Tyler Perry’s with support from producers Angi Bones and Tony Strickland at Tyler Perry Studios.

The drama is created and executive produced by Tyler Perry’s with support from producers Angi Bones and Tony Strickland at Tyler Perry Studios. Story Direction: The new season will continue Kimmie’s transformation and lead the story toward the final chapter of the Bellarie family conflict.

The new season will continue Kimmie’s transformation and lead the story toward the final chapter of the Bellarie family conflict. Series Success: The first season stayed in Netflix’s global rankings for several weeks and even gained strong attention during its second week on the platform.

Netflix hasn’t said when the show will be available, but updates on the production give us a good idea of when it might come out. Reports say that filming for the third season might start in December. If everything goes according to plan, the new season might start after the second one ends.

The story continues in the second part of season two, with Polidore Williams as Kimmie becoming an unstoppable force after taking over the family business. The story changes at this point. The powerful Bellarie family, it puts her in charge and shows her calling the shots.

Filming Timeline: Reports indicate that production could begin around December, which usually affects when Netflix schedules a new season.

Reports indicate that production could begin around December, which usually affects when Netflix schedules a new season. Story Progress: The second season shows Kimmie’s transformation as she grows stronger after inheriting sole ownership of the business.

The second season shows Kimmie’s transformation as she grows stronger after inheriting sole ownership of the business. Power Shift: Kimmie begins calling the shots inside the family business as she becomes an unstoppable force in the story.

Kimmie begins calling the shots inside the family business as she becomes an unstoppable force in the story. Plot Development: The second half of the season prepares viewers for the final chapter of the series.

How Season Two Sets Up The Final Season

The second season is a big part of getting people ready for the last chapter. The drama is about the Bellarie family’s struggles for power and the secrets that run deep in their beauty empire.

Kimmie works to stay alive while taking charge of the dangerous world around her as the story goes on. The main plot of the series is her journey. This also explains why the next season will be the last part of her story.

Main Character: Taylor Polidore Williams leads the cast as Kimmie, showing Kimmie’s transformation as she fights for her rightful space.

Taylor Polidore Williams leads the cast as Kimmie, showing Kimmie’s transformation as she fights for her rightful space. Main Cast: The drama features Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Richard Lawson, Debbi Morgan, Steven, Charles Malik Whitfield, Terrell Carter, and Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex.

The drama features Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Xavier Smalls, Ricco Ross, Julian Horton, Richard Lawson, Debbi Morgan, Steven, Charles Malik Whitfield, Terrell Carter, and Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex. Guest Appearances: Characters played by Ace Small, Kajanee Smith, George Middlebrook, Greg Clarkson, Jasmine Burke, Shannon Wallace, and Phylicía Lloyd appear throughout the season.

Characters played by Ace Small, Kajanee Smith, George Middlebrook, Greg Clarkson, Jasmine Burke, Shannon Wallace, and Phylicía Lloyd appear throughout the season. Story Conflict: Characters such as Roy, Angel, and Charles help shape the drama as Kimmie gains control of the family business.

Characters such as Roy, Angel, and Charles help shape the drama as Kimmie gains control of the family business. Production Credits: Promotional images from the series are often credited to Quantrell Colbert, Netflix.

Promotional images from the series are often credited to Quantrell Colbert, Netflix. Audience Response: Since its debut, the show has gained attention and streaming success across multiple weeks.

Since its debut, the show has gained attention and streaming success across multiple weeks. Season Build Up: The second season’s first part and second half continue building tension toward the epic conclusion that no one sees coming.

Final Thoughts

The official release date for Beauty in Black season 3 has not been set yet, but Netflix has confirmed that the show will be back for its third and final season. The story of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is getting closer to its end as the second season and its second part continue.

Fans are excited to see how Kimmie changes and how the fight between the Bellarie family members is resolved. The next season will have a big ending for Kimmie, Rain, and the other characters.

FAQs