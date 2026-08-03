Ryan Reynolds says more Deadpool is coming, but Marvel has not confirmed it. His latest tease points toward comic stories and a surprising team adventure.

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Deadpool 4 Just Got Its Biggest Ryan Reynolds Hint Yet

At Fanatics Fest, Reynolds said future Deadpool plans exist and another film will happen someday, though he stopped short of sharing firm details with fans.

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Ryan Reynolds Says Another Deadpool Film Will Happen

Reynolds teased lesser known comic stories that movies have never used, giving Marvel a chance to build something new without repeating earlier plots for audiences.

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Hidden Comic Stories Could Shape Deadpool's Next Movie

Reports link the project to X-Men heroes, while Reynolds believes Deadpool works well beside others. Marvel has not confirmed any team, character, or cast yet.

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Deadpool May Join the X-Men Instead of Going Solo Again

Deadpool and Wolverine earned huge success, making another movie likely. Still, strong ticket sales alone do not count as an official Marvel announcement just yet.

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Why Deadpool and Wolverine Makes Part Four More Likely

No title, director, writers, filming date, release date, or full cast is official. Fans should treat online story and crossover claims as rumors for now.

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Marvel Still Has Not Revealed Deadpool 4's Big Plan

Want every Ryan Reynolds quote, comic clue, X-Men rumor, and Marvel update? Read the full article for the complete Deadpool 4 story and latest details.

The Next Deadpool Mystery Has Even More Clues Ahead

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