Ryan Reynolds says more Deadpool is coming, but Marvel has not confirmed it. His latest tease points toward comic stories and a surprising team adventure.
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At Fanatics Fest, Reynolds said future Deadpool plans exist and another film will happen someday, though he stopped short of sharing firm details with fans.
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Reynolds teased lesser known comic stories that movies have never used, giving Marvel a chance to build something new without repeating earlier plots for audiences.
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Reports link the project to X-Men heroes, while Reynolds believes Deadpool works well beside others. Marvel has not confirmed any team, character, or cast yet.
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Deadpool and Wolverine earned huge success, making another movie likely. Still, strong ticket sales alone do not count as an official Marvel announcement just yet.
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No title, director, writers, filming date, release date, or full cast is official. Fans should treat online story and crossover claims as rumors for now.
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Want every Ryan Reynolds quote, comic clue, X-Men rumor, and Marvel update? Read the full article for the complete Deadpool 4 story and latest details.
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