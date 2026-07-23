Deadpool 4: Ryan Reynolds Teases Deep-Cut Comics and an X-Men Twist

Deadpool 4 is moving closer, but Marvel has not officially announced a release date yet. Ryan Reynolds recently said another Deadpool movie will happen and teased “deep cuts” from the comics. That means the next film could use lesser-known stories instead of repeating old ideas.

Reports also suggest a possible X-Men team-up, though nothing is confirmed. For now, fans should expect Reynolds to return as Wade Wilson, while waiting for Marvel to reveal the title, cast, plot, and release schedule.

What Did Ryan Reynolds Reveal About Deadpool 4?

Image © 2024 Marvel Studios

Ryan Reynolds has given fans the clearest update on Deadpool 4 so far. During Fanatics Fest, the actor said more Deadpool content is coming, although Marvel Studios has not officially announced the project. His comments point to fresh ideas, unused comic stories, and a possible new direction for the franchise. Fans now have a better sense of what may come next for the wider fan community, even without a confirmed release date.

Has Marvel Studios Officially Confirmed Deadpool 4?

Ryan Reynolds stopped short of announcing a release date, but his words were encouraging. At Fanatics Fest, Reynolds told the crowd there is “stuff upcoming” and “remotely another Deadpool film” that will eventually happen. That is not the same as an official studio announcement, but it strongly suggests the fourth movie is being discussed.

Marvel Studios has not confirmed the title, director, writers, filming schedule, or world premiere. For now, fans should treat Reynolds’ comments as an early update from the star, not a full production announcement from Disney.

Latest Update: Reynolds said there is “stuff upcoming” and hinted that another Deadpool film will happen.

Reynolds said there is “stuff upcoming” and hinted that another Deadpool film will happen. Current Status: Marvel Studios has not announced a release date, production start, or world premiere.

Marvel Studios has not announced a release date, production start, or world premiere. What Is Confirmed: Reynolds is interested in continuing the franchise, but the sequel is not officially dated.

Reynolds is interested in continuing the franchise, but the sequel is not officially dated. Why It Matters: The success of Deadpool & Wolverine makes a follow-up a strong possibility.

What Did Reynolds Mean by the “Deep Cut” Comic Stories?

One of the most interesting parts of the Fanatics Fest discussion was Reynolds mentioning “a few deep cuts” and “few really deep cuts” from the comic book stories. In simple terms, he means lesser-known stories that are still missing from the big screen. These ideas could help the next film feel fresh instead of repeating old plots.

Reynolds praised Gerry Duggan and Deadpool co-creator Fabian Nicieza for helping shape the character’s history. Their work gives Marvel Studios many story options. However, no comic book arc has been chosen, so fans should not treat any specific storyline as confirmed.

Comic Inspiration: Reynolds said several lesser-known stories have not yet appeared in the films.

Reynolds said several lesser-known stories have not yet appeared in the films. Important Creators: Gerry Duggan and Fabian Nicieza wrote major Deadpool stories that could inspire future ideas.

Gerry Duggan and Fabian Nicieza wrote major Deadpool stories that could inspire future ideas. Creative Goal: The next movie may use fresh material while keeping the humor and action fans expect.

The next movie may use fresh material while keeping the humor and action fans expect. What Remains Unknown: Marvel has not confirmed which comic book story, villain, or conflict will be used.

Could Deadpool 4 Become an X-Men Team-Up?

The next Deadpool film may not focus only on Wade Wilson. Reynolds has said Deadpool can work well as a supporting character because other heroes give him more conflict, humor, and emotional depth. Reports have also linked the project to X-Men characters, but Marvel Studios has not confirmed an ensemble plan.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe creates more crossover options after Deadpool & Wolverine. Fans have discussed Wolverine, Cable, Vanessa, Spider-Man, Avengers, and Doomsday connections across videos, comments, and entertainment coverage. Basically, those ideas are still speculation. The actor has not signed off on a cast list, and no follow-up announcement has confirmed who will appear.

Possible Direction: Deadpool could share the story with several heroes instead of leading another solo sequel.

Deadpool could share the story with several heroes instead of leading another solo sequel. Reported Possibilities: X-Men characters, Wolverine, Cable, and Vanessa have been discussed, but none are confirmed.

X-Men characters, Wolverine, Cable, and Vanessa have been discussed, but none are confirmed. MCU Opportunity: Disney’s control of the former Fox characters allows more crossover options in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Disney’s control of the former Fox characters allows more crossover options in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bottom Line: Fans should wait for official Marvel Studios news before treating casting rumors or story claims as fact.

Final Thoughts

Deadpool 4 is shaping up to be one of Marvel’s most anticipated projects, even though official details are still limited. Ryan Reynolds has made it clear that another adventure is in development, but fans will need to wait for Marvel Studios to confirm the release date and full cast.

Until then, the best approach is to follow official updates instead of rumors. Whether the next story focuses on the merc with a mouth, introduces new heroes, or takes a different direction, there is plenty to watch.

Every guy who has followed Deadpool’s life can connect with the character’s humor, and the script could deliver another incredible mix of action and fun. Keep an eye on July announcements, interviews, feature news, and official channels. Visit trusted sources for free updates without relying on misleading ads.

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