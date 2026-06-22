Descendants 5 trailer reveals Red has a new sister named Pink, while Wonderland changes after Red and Chloe tried to fix the past forever again.
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Disney Channel premieres Descendants: Wicked Wonderland on July 16, 2026, before Disney Plus starts streaming the movie on July 17 for fans this summer now.
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Red and Chloe changed the past in The Rise of Red, but the new teaser shows their choice created a very different Wonderland for everyone.
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Liamani Segura joins as Pink, Red’s newly discovered sister, giving the movie a fresh family twist that could change Red’s future in big ways ahead.
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Leonardo Nam returns as Maddox Hatter, who captures the Queen of Hearts and forces Red, Chloe, and new allies into action to save Wonderland fast.
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Awkwafina voices Chessy the Cat, while new characters like Luis, Hazel, Max, Robbie, and Felix make the Descendants world bigger and more colorful this time.
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Want every Descendants 5 trailer clue? Read the article for Red’s sister, release date, cast updates, Wonderland changes, and Disney details now fans need most.
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