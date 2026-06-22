Descendants 5 trailer reveals Red has a new sister named Pink, while Wonderland changes after Red and Chloe tried to fix the past forever again.

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Descendants 5 Trailer Reveals Red’s New Sister Twist

Disney Channel premieres Descendants: Wicked Wonderland on July 16, 2026, before Disney Plus starts streaming the movie on July 17 for fans this summer now.

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Disney Confirms Descendants 5 July Premiere Date Now

Red and Chloe changed the past in The Rise of Red, but the new teaser shows their choice created a very different Wonderland for everyone.

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Red And Chloe Face Bigger Time Travel Consequences Now

Liamani Segura joins as Pink, Red’s newly discovered sister, giving the movie a fresh family twist that could change Red’s future in big ways ahead.

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Pink Arrives As Red’s Surprise New Sister In Wonderland

Leonardo Nam returns as Maddox Hatter, who captures the Queen of Hearts and forces Red, Chloe, and new allies into action to save Wonderland fast.

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Maddox Hatter Becomes The Main Villain Threat For Red

Awkwafina voices Chessy the Cat, while new characters like Luis, Hazel, Max, Robbie, and Felix make the Descendants world bigger and more colorful this time.

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Awkwafina Joins As Chessy The Cat In New Cast Twist

Want every Descendants 5 trailer clue? Read the article for Red’s sister, release date, cast updates, Wonderland changes, and Disney details now fans need most.

Read The Full Descendants 5 Trailer Release Update Today

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