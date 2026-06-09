Disney has officially revealed Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, along with its first teaser trailer, poster, and release date. The fifth Descendants movie premieres on Disney Channel on July 16, 2026. The teaser shows Red and Chloe dealing with unexpected consequences after changing the past in Descendants: The Rise of Red.
From a new villain to a surprise sister and a transformed Wonderland, here’s everything the latest preview reveals.
What Does the Descendants: Wicked Wonderland Teaser Trailer Reveal?
Image © 2026 Disney
The first teaser for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland reveals that Red and Chloe’s actions in Descendants: The Rise of Red created unexpected consequences.
The footage introduces a new villain, new allies, and a dramatically altered Wonderland that forces the pair to confront the results of changing the past.
Disney Confirms July 2026 Premiere for Descendants: Wicked Wonderland
Yes, the teaser confirms that Descendants: Wicked Wonderland will premiere July 16, 2026, on Disney Channel and begin streaming July 17 on Disney+. The movie is the fifth installment in the Descendants franchise and continues the story after Descendants: The Rise of Red.
- Premiere Date: Descendants: Wicked Wonderland debuts July 16 on Disney Channel.
- Streaming Release: The movie arrives on Disney+ on July 17.
- Soundtrack Release: Walt Disney Records will release the soundtrack on July 17.
- Franchise Position: The movie serves as the fifth installment in the Descendants series.
- Returning Stars: Kylie Cantrall returns as Red and Malia Baker returns as Chloe Charming.
First Teaser Trailer Reveals Red’s New Sister and a Wonderland Crisis
The teaser makes it clear that Red and Chloe’s time-traveling actions have changed far more than expected. Maddox Hatter warns that altering the fabric of time can create unpredictable consequences, while Red discovers she now has a sister named Pink.
The footage also shows a changed Wonderland and repeatedly asks the question, “What have we done?” as the characters face a reality they no longer recognize.
- New Sister: Liamani Segura joins the cast as Pink, who is introduced as Red’s newly discovered sister.
- Timeline Consequences: Red and Chloe learn that changing the past permanently altered events in the present.
- Warning Line: Maddox Hatter cautions, “When you alter the fabric of time, there can be some unpredictable consequences.”
- Hero Kid Reveal: Chloe informs Red that she is now an HK, or Hero Kid, in the new timeline.
- Changed Reality: Red admits she feels unsettled by the new world, saying, “I don’t know how to feel about anything.”
Awkwafina Joins the Cast as New Villain Threat Emerges
The official logline reveals that Maddox Hatter has become the story’s central villain after the timeline changes. When he captures the Queen Of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with several new allies to save her and protect Wonderland.
Disney also confirmed that Awkwafina joins the franchise as the voice of Chessy the Cat, while new characters such as Luis Madrigal, Hazel Hook, Max Hatter, Robbie Hood, and Felix Facilier enter the story.
- Main Villain: Leonardo Nam returns as Maddox Hatter.
- Queen Captured: Maddox kidnaps the Queen Of Hearts.
- New Allies: Pink, Luis, Hazel, and Max join Red and Chloe.
- Expanded Cast: Robbie Hood and Felix Facilier make their debut.
- Voice Casting: Awkwafina voices Chessy the Cat.
- Main Goal: The heroes must save Wonderland and the Queen Of Hearts.
Final Thoughts
Descendants: Wicked Wonderland continues the story from the previous movie and reveals the consequences of changing the past. The teaser introduces new and familiar characters, a transformed Wonderland, and a new threat in Maddox Hatter.
With fresh disney channel music, surprising twists, and high stakes for Red and Chloe, this summer release sets up an exciting new chapter for the Descendants franchise.
FAQs
Yes, Descendants 5 is Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, and it premieres July 16, 2026, on Disney Channel.
No, Mal and Evie do not appear in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland. The movie focuses on Red, Chloe, and a newer generation of characters in the Descendants universe.
The main villain is Maddox Hatter, whose actions begin after the events that changed the timeline and prevented things from ending happily.
Yes, Malia Baker returns in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland as Chloe Charming, the daughter of Cinderella. She stars alongside Kylie Cantrall, who reprises her role as Red.
In Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, Kylie Cantrall returns as Red, the Princess of Wonderland. Red is known for her bold personality and plays a central role in the story alongside Chloe Charming.