Tangled Live Action is official at Disney. Teagan Croft plays Rapunzel, Milo Manheim plays Flynn, and the remake is moving toward filming soon in Spain.
Image © 2010 Disney Enterprises, Inc.
The movie retells the 2010 animated hit, with Rapunzel leaving her tower, meeting Flynn Rider, and discovering the wide world outside for herself at last.
Image © 2022 Disney / John Medland
Teagan Croft plays Rapunzel, bringing the princess to live action. Her casting gives Disney a young lead for the bright musical remake fans expect now.
Image © 2017 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc
Milo Manheim plays Flynn Rider, the thief who helps Rapunzel escape. Their adventure should bring humor, music, danger, and romance back again to screens soon.
Image © 2025 Lucasfilm
Kathryn Hahn plays Mother Gothel, who keeps Rapunzel hidden. Diego Luna also joins in a mystery role created for the live-action film by Disney now.
Image © 2010 Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Filming is expected to begin in Spain in June. Crews are preparing sets, costumes, songs, and locations before cameras roll on the remake there soon.
Image © 2010 Disney Enterprises, Inc.
Want more Tangled Live Action news? Read the full article for cast details, filming updates, story hints, and Disney remake notes right now online today.
Image © 2010 Disney Enterprises, Inc.