Disney’s Tangled Live Action: Everything We Know So Far

Disney‘s live-action Tangled movie is now official. Teagan Croft will play Rapunzel, Milo Manheim will play Flynn Rider, Kathryn Hahn will play Mother Gothel, and Diego Luna will play an unknown character.

The movie is based on the animated hit from 2010. Michael Gracey is in charge of directing, and filming should start in Spain in June. Below is what we currently know about the actors, the plot, and the production.

Is Tangled Live-Action Happening?

Image © 2022 Disney / John Medland

It looks like Disney’s live-action Tangled movie is moving forward. This is part of Disney’s plans to make a live-action version of the 2010 animated movie. It will tell the story again for a new audience. The directing, writing, producing, and main cast for the project are all set. There are also rumors that filming will start in Spain. The real-life movie is now more than just a rumor.

What Confirms The Project Is Real?

The most obvious sign is that Disney has signed up important talent. Once the cast, script, and production team are all set, a movie usually moves forward.

Confirmed Cast: Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim, Kathryn Hahn, and Diego Luna are linked to major roles.

Teagan Croft, Milo Manheim, Kathryn Hahn, and Diego Luna are linked to major roles. Production Plan: Camera work is expected to begin in Spain, with production Jessica Virtue overseeing for Disney Live Action.

Camera work is expected to begin in Spain, with production Jessica Virtue overseeing for Disney Live Action. Creative Team: Michael Gracey is the director, with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor writing the script.

Why This Remake Matters?

The first animated movie was a huge hit. The movie did well at the box office and received an Oscar nomination for the original song “I See The Light.”

Original Success: Tangled became one of Disney’s popular princess stories.

Tangled became one of Disney’s popular princess stories. Musical Appeal: Composer Alan Menken helped shape the music people still remember.

Composer Alan Menken helped shape the music people still remember. Fresh Audience: The remake can introduce Rapunzel’s adventure to viewers watching it for the first time.

Is It A Remake Or A New Story?

Image © 2010 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

Disney’s Tangled live-action remake is mostly a remake and not a brand-new film. It is based on the past animated movie, but it might have new scenes, characters that are more up-to-date, and a bigger view of the kingdom. The story may be the same as in Snow White and Beauty and the Beast, but new details may be added.

What Stays The Same?

Going outside of her tower and seeing the world is still what the story is all about.

Main Story: Rapunzel and Flynn Rider go on an adventure together.

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider go on an adventure together. Princess Journey: Rapunzel learns who she is and what life outside the castle means.

Rapunzel learns who she is and what life outside the castle means. Musical Style: The movie is expected to keep the fun musical feeling of the original feature.

What Could Be New?

There may be new ideas added to the remake that will make the story feel new.

New Role: Diego Luna joins in a role created specifically for the project.

Diego Luna joins in a role created specifically for the project. Expanded Characters: The film may develop side characters more than the animated film did.

The film may develop side characters more than the animated film did. Story Updates: Disney may adjust the script so the live action tangled works better for today’s viewers.

Who is playing in the live-action Tangled?

Image © 2025 Lucasfilm

The actors give away the most about the movie’s direction. Rapunzel and Flynn Rider will be played by younger stars, but well-known actors will play other important roles. This lets the studio mix new talent with talent they already know and trust.

Main Cast Members

Most of the attention is on Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Mother Gothel.

Rapunzel: Teagan Croft is playing the princess at the center of the story.

Teagan Croft is playing the princess at the center of the story. Flynn Rider: Milo Manheim plays the thief who helps Rapunzel explore the world.

Milo Manheim plays the thief who helps Rapunzel explore the world. Mother Gothel: Kathryn Hahn will play Mother Gothel, the woman who keeps Rapunzel hidden.

Supporting Roles And Mystery Casting

Fans are still very interested because some details are still a secret.

Diego Luna : Diego Luna joins the cast in a mystery role that was created for the live-action film.

Diego Luna joins the cast in a mystery role that was created for the live-action film. Career Note: Luna also worked on Ceniza En La Boca, also known as La Boca in some searches.

Luna also worked on Ceniza En La Boca, also known as La Boca in some searches. Unconfirmed Details: No voice actors, IMDb listings, audition notes from December, scheduling conflicts, services, tools, more stories, or premiere date have been fully confirmed yet.

Image © 2011 Disney Enterprises, Inc.

The Tangled live-action movie is making progress. Reports say that filming will start in Spain in June. That means the project hasn’t been put on hold forever. These are the steps Disney takes to get locations, cast lists, costumes, sets, and musical scenes ready before the cameras start rolling.

When Will Filming Begin?

In June, filming is set to begin in Spain, which is a strong sign that work is underway.

Filming Plan: Disney is preparing to shoot the live-action film in Spain.

Disney is preparing to shoot the live-action film in Spain. Current Status: The project has not been halted indefinitely.

The project has not been halted indefinitely. Next Step: The team will move from planning to camera work once filming starts.

What Stage Is The Movie In Now?

It looks like the movie is in pre-production, which means that the crew is getting ready to shoot.

Pre-Production Work: Crews prepare sets, costumes, locations, and schedules.

Crews prepare sets, costumes, locations, and schedules. Musical Prep: Since Tangled is a musical story, cast members may need to rehearse and sing.

Since Tangled is a musical story, cast members may need to rehearse and sing. Creative Goal: The team must imagine how Rapunzel’s animated world will feel in live action.

Who Are The People Behind The Movie?

The Tangled live-action remake is being run by people with a lot of experience at Disney. They make decisions about the plot, the music, the filming, the budget, and the day-to-day work of the production. It’s their job to make sure that fans will feel like they know the movie while also giving new viewers something new to enjoy.

Who Is Directing And Writing The Film?

What the director and writers do to the movie affects its mood, plot, and flow.

Director: Michael Gracey is directing the film and brings experience with musical storytelling.

Michael Gracey is directing the film and brings experience with musical storytelling. Writers: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor wrote the script.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor wrote the script. Story Focus: Their work should keep the heart of Tangled while making the remake clear and modern.

Who Is Producing The Project?

The producers handle the cast, crew, and finances and help make the movie a reality.

Lead Producer: Kristin Burr is producing the film through Burr! Productions.

Kristin Burr is producing the film through Burr! Productions. Executive Producer: Lucy Kitada is also attached to the project.

Lucy Kitada is also attached to the project. Production Value: Strong producing support helps Disney manage filming, schedules, and creative needs.

Final Thoughts

It looks like the Tangled live-action movie will be one of Disney’s most-watched remakes. A lot of people are interested in the project because it involves Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, Mother Gothel, and Diego Luna’s unknown role. More news about the cast, story, and release date should come soon if filming goes as planned.

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