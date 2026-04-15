Emily In Paris Season 6 is official at Netflix. Emily returns for more work, love, and drama, while Paris gets messy again in new episodes.
Image © 2026 CAROLINE DUBOIS / NETFLIX
Filming for Season 6 starts in May 2026 and should end in September. That schedule gives Netflix time to finish the new season properly.
Image © 2026 GIULIA PARMIGIANI / NETFLIX
Paris remains the main place for the story, even after Emily's time away. The article also hints that Greece and other spots appear.
Image © 2026 GIULIA PARMIGIANI / NETFLIX
The article points to a late 2026 release, likely in November or December. Netflix has not shared an exact premiere date yet.
Image © 2026 CAROLINE DUBOIS / NETFLIX
Emily faces new trouble at work and more romance stress. Changes at Agence Grateau and unfinished feelings should drive much of Season 6.
Image © 2026 CAROLINE DUBOIS / NETFLIX
Lily Collins returns as Emily, and other key cast members are expected back. The article also notes Minnie Driver joins the story.
Image © 2026 CAROLINE DUBOIS / NETFLIX
Want more Emily In Paris Season 6 details? Read the full article for filming news, release clues, cast updates, and story hints right now today.
Image © 2026 GIULIA PARMIGIANI / NETFLIX