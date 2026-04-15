Emily In Paris Season 6 is official at Netflix. Emily returns for more work, love, and drama, while Paris gets messy again in new episodes.

Emily In Paris Season 6 Is Official

Image © 2026 CAROLINE DUBOIS / NETFLIX

Filming Starts In May 2026

Filming for Season 6 starts in May 2026 and should end in September. That schedule gives Netflix time to finish the new season properly.

Image © 2026 GIULIA PARMIGIANI / NETFLIX

Paris remains the main place for the story, even after Emily's time away. The article also hints that Greece and other spots appear.

Paris Stays The Main Setting

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The article points to a late 2026 release, likely in November or December. Netflix has not shared an exact premiere date yet.

Late 2026 Looks Likely

Image © 2026 CAROLINE DUBOIS / NETFLIX

Emily faces new trouble at work and more romance stress. Changes at Agence Grateau and unfinished feelings should drive much of Season 6.

Work And Love Get Messy

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Lily Collins returns as Emily, and other key cast members are expected back. The article also notes Minnie Driver joins the story.

Main Cast Should Return Again

Image © 2026 CAROLINE DUBOIS / NETFLIX

Want more Emily In Paris Season 6 details? Read the full article for filming news, release clues, cast updates, and story hints right now today.

Read The Full Emily In Paris Update

Image © 2026 GIULIA PARMIGIANI / NETFLIX