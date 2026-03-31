Emily in Paris Season 6 Is Official, and Paris Is About to Get Messy Again

Fans will not have to wait long for Emily in Paris season 6. As a result of high viewership, Netflix renewed the hit show in January 2026. Since filming will happen from May to September 2026, the series will probably come out in late 2026, around November or December.

Emma’s story continues in Paris in the new season, with unfinished business in relationships and changes at work determining what happens next.

Will there be a season 6 of Emily in Paris?

Image © 2025 Caroline Dubois/Netflix

Emily in Paris season 6 will definitely be the sixth season of the hit show. Netflix made the decision quickly after hearing a lot of requests around the world.

A few weeks after the last episode came out, the platform renewed the show because it was so popular in Germany, Brazil, and Europe. The show keeps following Emily’s life in France, and new episodes will add to her story, relationships, and career in the city.

When Netflix Announced The Sixth Season

The sixth season was confirmed by Netflix in January 2026, not long after the fifth season started. This quick move shows how sure the platform is that the show will do well.

In an interview, series creator Darren Star said that there is still more to explore in the story. Along with the news, there was a teaser post with Lily Collins that confirmed her return as the main character.

Renewal Timing: The show was confirmed just a few weeks after the last episode aired on Netflix, showing strong demand.

The show was confirmed just a few weeks after the last episode aired on Netflix, showing strong demand. Lead Star Return: Lily Collins will return to continue Emily’s story in the next season.

Lily Collins will return to continue Emily’s story in the next season. Creator Vision: Darren Star plans to keep building Emily’s life and relationships in Paris.

Darren Star plans to keep building Emily’s life and relationships in Paris. Netflix Strategy: The platform often renews top shows quickly, similar to Stranger Things.

Why Netflix Renewed The Hit Series So Fast

The fast renewal is due to the show’s large audience and influence around the world. The show does more than just entertain. The National Center for Cinema and Moving Images says that the series is a big reason why people from other countries come to France. Pauline Dauvin, who is in charge of French content, also talked about how important it was in an interview.

High Viewership: Millions of people watched the show within days of its premiere, making it a top performer.

Millions of people watched the show within days of its premiere, making it a top performer. Tourism Impact: A large number of foreign tourists say the show inspired them to visit Paris.

A large number of foreign tourists say the show inspired them to visit Paris. Executive Support: Pauline Dauvin praised the show’s global success and cultural value.

Pauline Dauvin praised the show’s global success and cultural value. Worldwide Reach: The series performs well in Italy, Germany, Brazil, and across Europe.

What The Renewal Means For The Next Season

Emma’s life changed a lot after what happened in Rome and Paris because of the renewal. Spoilers ahead: There will be more drama at Agence Grateau and new problems for you personally.

Mindy (Ashley Park) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) will keep going with their complicated stories. Minnie Driver join on as Princess Jane, a co-boss who will have an impact on the future of the company.

Workplace Changes: Princess Jane steps in as co-boss at Agence Grateau, bringing new tension.

Princess Jane steps in as co-boss at Agence Grateau, bringing new tension. Relationship Drama: Mindy deals with choices involving Paul Forman and Lucien Laviscount.

Mindy deals with choices involving Paul Forman and Lucien Laviscount. Romantic Storyline: Gabriel and Chef Gabriel remain key to Emily’s emotional journey, with Greece teased.

Gabriel and Chef Gabriel remain key to Emily’s emotional journey, with Greece teased. Returning Cast: Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Bruno Gouery are expected to return.

When Will Emily In Paris Season 6 Start Filming?

Image © 2025 Caroline Dubois/Netflix

In late spring 2026, work will begin on Emily in Paris season 6. Most of the filming will happen in Paris, but scenes could also be shot in Greece and other places. Fans will know exactly when new episodes will air thanks to this planned schedule. It also comes out at the same time every time Netflix releases a popular show.

Official Filming Schedule And Timeline

The filming is set to start in May 2026 and go on until September 2026. The team can shoot in more than one place with this schedule. Emily went to Italy, but then she came back to Paris, which will be the main setting. The story may also take place in other places, like Venice and Rome.

Start Date: Filming will begin in May during late spring 2026.

Filming will begin in May during late spring 2026. Wrap Date: Production is expected to finish by September 2026.

Production is expected to finish by September 2026. Filming Locations: Paris will be the main city, with scenes possible in Venice, Rome, and Greece.

Paris will be the main city, with scenes possible in Venice, Rome, and Greece. Production Plan: Multiple episode shoots are scheduled across different locations.

The schedule for filming points to a late 2026 premiere, most likely in November or December. When the series is over, the team will move on to post-production. This includes marketing, editing, and adding the finishing touches. Based on when Netflix has released seasons in the past, this timeline works well.

Expected Premiere: The next season will likely be released in late 2026.

The next season will likely be released in late 2026. Post Production Phase: Editing and promotions will begin after September.

Editing and promotions will begin after September. Release Pattern: Netflix follows a consistent yearly schedule for this hit series.

Netflix follows a consistent yearly schedule for this hit series. What To Expect: Fans can expect trailers, updates, and cast interviews closer to release.

Final Thoughts

Emily in Paris season 6 continues the hit show with strong momentum. After Emily’s time in Rome and her return to Paris, her life changes. According to the Hollywood Reporter, people are getting more excited about the next season, especially when it comes to stories involving Gabriel, the private chef, and characters like Eugenio Franceschini.

As news from April and New York grows, fans can expect drama, romance, and new twists, such as questions about how Emily and her girlfriend interact.

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