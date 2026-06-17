Gachiakuta Season 2 has a reveal date, as Crunchyroll brings Rudo’s dark story to Anime Expo with new footage and future details for waiting fans.

Gachiakuta Season 2 Reveal Date Sets Anime Expo Buzz

Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee

The anime still has no official premiere date or release window, so fans have a reveal date for news, not the final return day yet.

Gachiakuta Season 2 Still Has No Premiere Date Yet

Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee

Crunchyroll will feature Gachiakuta at Anime Expo 2026, putting the series beside major anime titles and giving fans a special stage event this summer soon.

Crunchyroll Brings Gachiakuta To Anime Expo 2026 Stage

Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee

July 3 is the key day to watch, because fans are expected to see new Season 2 footage and fresh story updates from Crunchyroll soon.

July 3 Becomes The Big Day For New Season 2 Footage

Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee

The panel is called Return to the Pit, hinting the showcase may focus on Rudo’s next steps and the dangerous world below again for fans.

Return To The Pit Panel Could Reveal Rudo’s Future

Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee

Gachiakuta won best new series, background art, and character design, giving Season 2 stronger hype before the Anime Expo reveal arrives this year for fans.

Anime Awards Wins Keep Gachiakuta Season 2 Hype High

Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee

Want Gachiakuta Season 2 clues? Read the article for Anime Expo news, footage updates, release talk, and what Rudo may face next inside the Pit.

Read The Full Gachiakuta Season 2 Reveal Update Today

Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee