Gachiakuta Season 2 has a reveal date, as Crunchyroll brings Rudo’s dark story to Anime Expo with new footage and future details for waiting fans.
Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee
The anime still has no official premiere date or release window, so fans have a reveal date for news, not the final return day yet.
Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee
Crunchyroll will feature Gachiakuta at Anime Expo 2026, putting the series beside major anime titles and giving fans a special stage event this summer soon.
Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee
July 3 is the key day to watch, because fans are expected to see new Season 2 footage and fresh story updates from Crunchyroll soon.
Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee
The panel is called Return to the Pit, hinting the showcase may focus on Rudo’s next steps and the dangerous world below again for fans.
Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee
Gachiakuta won best new series, background art, and character design, giving Season 2 stronger hype before the Anime Expo reveal arrives this year for fans.
Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee
Want Gachiakuta Season 2 clues? Read the article for Anime Expo news, footage updates, release talk, and what Rudo may face next inside the Pit.
Image © 2025 Kei Urana / Hideyoshi Andou / Kodansha / “Gachiakuta” Production Committee