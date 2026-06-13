Gachiakuta Season 2 Finally Gets a Reveal Date as Crunchyroll Sets Anime Expo Showcase

Gachiakuta season 2 has received a major update from Crunchyroll, giving fans a new date to keep an eye on. While the anime still does not have an official release date or premiere window, Crunchyroll has confirmed that new footage and future details will be revealed at Anime Expo 2026.

Here is everything announced so far and what it could mean for Rudo’s next chapter.

Image © 2025 Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll has announced a major Gachiakuta season 2 event at Anime Expo 2026, but the anime still does not have a confirmed premiere date or release window. Fans currently have a date for the reveal itself rather than the return of the series.

Gachiakuta Season 2 has not received an official release date yet. However, Crunchyroll has announced that the anime will take center stage at Anime Expo 2026, marking the biggest update fans have received since the first season ended.

Official Update: Gachiakuta Season 2 will be featured at Anime Expo 2026.

Gachiakuta Season 2 will be featured at Anime Expo 2026. The Catch: A premiere date has not been revealed.

A premiere date has not been revealed. Big Reveal Ahead: Fans will get their first look at new Season 2 footage.

Fans will get their first look at new Season 2 footage. Growing Excitement: The announcement signals that Rudo’s story is moving forward.

The announcement signals that Rudo’s story is moving forward. Next Milestone: July 3 is now the key date fans should watch.

Crunchyroll Puts Gachiakuta in the Spotlight

Crunchyroll has included Gachiakuta in its major Anime Expo lineup, placing the series alongside some of the industry’s biggest titles. The announcement gives the dark fantasy anime a dedicated stage as anticipation continues to build for its return.

Special Event: The panel is titled “Return to the Pit.”

The panel is titled “Return to the Pit.” Location: The presentation will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The presentation will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Major Company: Gachiakuta joins franchises such as Demon Slayer and The Apothecary Diaries.

Gachiakuta joins franchises such as Demon Slayer and The Apothecary Diaries. Dedicated Showcase: The event is focused entirely on the future of the anime.

The event is focused entirely on the future of the anime. Fan Attention: The announcement quickly became one of the most talked-about updates from Crunchyroll’s Anime Expo plans.

Award Success Adds Momentum

The latest update arrives shortly after Gachiakuta earned major recognition at the 2026 Crunchyroll Anime Awards. The anime’s success has helped keep attention on the franchise while fans wait for more Season 2 information.

Best New Series: Gachiakuta won the award for Best New Series.

Gachiakuta won the award for Best New Series. Visual Recognition: The anime also won Best Background Art.

The anime also won Best Background Art. Character Design: Gachiakuta received the award for Best Character Design.

Gachiakuta received the award for Best Character Design. Industry Recognition: The wins highlighted the series’ growing popularity.

The wins highlighted the series’ growing popularity. Looking Ahead: Many fans hope the Anime Expo panel will build on this momentum.

Final Thoughts

Gachiakuta Season 2 still does not have an official release date, but Crunchyroll has given fans a major update with its upcoming Anime Expo presentation. New footage, appearances from important members of the production team, and fresh information about the future of the anime are all expected during the event.

Until then, July 3 remains the most important date for fans waiting to see what comes next for Rudo and the world of Gachiakuta. Keep checking back for the latest updates.

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