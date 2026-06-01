Ginny and Georgia Season 4 is moving closer because filming has wrapped, and the new episodes are now being edited for Netflix fans everywhere soon.
Image © 2024 Photo by AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX
Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion, said the cast has finished filming, giving fans the clearest sign yet that Season 4 is moving ahead right now.
Image © 2024 Photo by AMANDA MATLOVICH/NETFLIX
The show is now in post-production, where each scene gets edited, polished, and prepared before Netflix can share a release date with eager fans waiting.
Image © 2024 Photo by Netflix
Image © 2024 Photo by Netflix
Image © 2024 Photo by Netflix
Image © 2024 Photo by Netflix
For the full Season 4 filming wrap news, read the article and see why fans think Netflix is getting closer to answers about Georgia's future.
Image © 2024 Photo by Netflix