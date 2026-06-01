Ginny and Georgia Season 4 is moving closer because filming has wrapped, and the new episodes are now being edited for Netflix fans everywhere soon.

Ginny and Georgia Season 4 Update

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Filming Has Wrapped

Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion, said the cast has finished filming, giving fans the clearest sign yet that Season 4 is moving ahead right now.

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The show is now in post-production, where each scene gets edited, polished, and prepared before Netflix can share a release date with eager fans waiting.

Now Comes Editing

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Netflix has not named the premiere day yet, so fans should watch for an official update before believing any rumored date online from random posts.

No Release Date Yet

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After Season 3, Georgia's legal trouble still hangs over the family, while Ginny, Marcus, Paul, and other characters face uncertain paths in the next chapter.

Story Questions Remain

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Behind the scenes, the cast shared lighter moments, including karaoke in Toronto, showing the team stayed close while filming emotional new episodes for eager fans.

The Cast Sounds Excited

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For the full Season 4 filming wrap news, read the article and see why fans think Netflix is getting closer to answers about Georgia's future.

Read the Full Update

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