Ginny and Georgia Season 4 Gets Major Netflix Update After Filming Wrap

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 just got an exciting release date update. Netflix has not announced the exact premiere date yet, but Nathan Mitchell shared that filming has wrapped and the new season is now in post-production.
That is the clearest update fans have had since season 3 ended. For now, season 4looks one step closer, with more news likely from Netflix in the coming months.
When Will Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Come Out?
Image © 2025 Amanda Matlovich / Netflix
Netflix has not announced an official release date for Ginny & Georgia Season 4 yet, but fans finally got a real update this week. After months of waiting, Nathan Mitchell confirmed the series has already wrapped filming and entered post-production, which makes the next season feel much closer.
Season 4 Filming Is Done
Ginny & Georgia Season 4 has officially finished filming, according to Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion Miller. Speaking with ScreenRant at the red carpet premiere for The Boys finale, Mitchell gave fans a direct update and said, “We filmed it, it’s wrapped, we’re editing,” confirming the Fourth Season has already cleared a major production step.
- Nathan Mitchell Said: “We filmed it, it’s wrapped, we’re editing.”
- Production Status: Ginny & Georgia Season 4 is no longer filming.
- Cast Update: Mitchell shared he had spoken with Brianne Howey and said everyone is excited.
- Why it Matters: This is the clearest Season 4 update since Season 3.
- Big Picture: Netflix now has completed footage for the new episodes.
Netflix Starts Post-Production
With filming complete, Netflix has already moved Ginny & Georgia Season 4 into post-production. Mitchell told ScreenRant the team is now editing, and that update lines up with growing excitement around the show after another strong season on Netflix.
- Current Stage: The episodes are now being edited.
- Nathan Mitchell Added: “It’s cooking, it’s cooking.”
- Next Step: Post-production prepares each episode for release.
- Netflix Momentum: The series continues ranking among the platform’s biggest originals.
- Fan Buzz: The latest update quickly sparked conversation online.
The Cast Keeps Things Light Between Filming
While Ginny & Georgia deals with heavy storylines on screen, the cast sounds a lot lighter behind the scenes in Toronto. In Netflix’s Tudum interview, Sara Waisglass shared that karaoke became a regular tradition during filming, saying, “That’s our cast thing; Season 1, we were going every weekend.”
- Sara Waisglass Shared: Karaoke became a cast tradition while filming in Toronto.
- Felix Mallard’s Pick: “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers got everyone dancing during the Tudum shoot.
- Cast Moment: Antonia Gentry and Sara Waisglass immediately reacted when the song started playing.
- Felix Mallard Added: “The way to get any Aussie excited at karaoke is to put ‘Mr. Brightside’ on.”
- Behind The Scenes: The lighter cast moments contrast with the emotional intensity fans see in Ginny & Georgia.
Final Thoughts
Ginny & Georgia Season 4 already feels closer after the latest filming update, and fans now have a clearer idea of what comes next. With Georgia Miller still facing a murder charge, Paul Randolph, Marcus Baker, and the rest of the cast stepping back in, the entire season has plenty of big questions ahead.
A lot can still change before release, so readers should keep watching Netflix for the next official Ginny & Georgia update.
FAQs
There is no official confirmation that Georgia Miller is pregnant in Season 4, so the baby she’s carrying remains fan speculation while Sarah Lampe, Scott Porter, and Paul Randolph storylines continue after the Third Season murder charge.
Netflix has not confirmed a date, but Ginny and Georgia new season 4 remains possible in 2026 since the season four writers room already wrapped filming and post-production started.
Georgia Miller turns herself in to the police at the end of Season 3. That moment leads directly into Season 4 and sets up the murder charge moving forward.
Yes, Georgia Miller and Paul Randolph get divorced in Ginny & Georgia after Paul feels overwhelmed by her secrets and legal trouble. During the murder trial, he files for divorce to protect his political career.
Netflix Ginny fans are talking about Georgia Miller, Marcus Baker, two characters like Paul Randolph and Chelsea Clark, plus Katie Douglas, Jennifer Robertson, Raymond Ablack, Sunny Mabrey, and Diesel La Torraca returning.