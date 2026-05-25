Ginny and Georgia Season 4 Gets Major Netflix Update After Filming Wrap

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 just got an exciting release date update. Netflix has not announced the exact premiere date yet, but Nathan Mitchell shared that filming has wrapped and the new season is now in post-production.

That is the clearest update fans have had since season 3 ended. For now, season 4looks one step closer, with more news likely from Netflix in the coming months.

When Will Ginny & Georgia Season 4 Come Out?

Image © 2025 Amanda Matlovich / Netflix

Netflix has not announced an official release date for Ginny & Georgia Season 4 yet, but fans finally got a real update this week. After months of waiting, Nathan Mitchell confirmed the series has already wrapped filming and entered post-production, which makes the next season feel much closer.

Season 4 Filming Is Done

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 has officially finished filming, according to Nathan Mitchell, who plays Zion Miller. Speaking with ScreenRant at the red carpet premiere for The Boys finale, Mitchell gave fans a direct update and said, “We filmed it, it’s wrapped, we’re editing,” confirming the Fourth Season has already cleared a major production step.

Nathan Mitchell Said: “We filmed it, it’s wrapped, we’re editing.”

“We filmed it, it’s wrapped, we’re editing.” Production Status: Ginny & Georgia Season 4 is no longer filming.

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 is no longer filming. Cast Update: Mitchell shared he had spoken with Brianne Howey and said everyone is excited.

Mitchell shared he had spoken with Brianne Howey and said everyone is excited. Why it Matters: This is the clearest Season 4 update since Season 3.

This is the clearest Season 4 update since Season 3. Big Picture: Netflix now has completed footage for the new episodes.

Netflix Starts Post-Production

With filming complete, Netflix has already moved Ginny & Georgia Season 4 into post-production. Mitchell told ScreenRant the team is now editing, and that update lines up with growing excitement around the show after another strong season on Netflix.

Current Stage: The episodes are now being edited.

The episodes are now being edited. Nathan Mitchell Added: “It’s cooking, it’s cooking.”

“It’s cooking, it’s cooking.” Next Step: Post-production prepares each episode for release.

Post-production prepares each episode for release. Netflix Momentum: The series continues ranking among the platform’s biggest originals.

The series continues ranking among the platform’s biggest originals. Fan Buzz: The latest update quickly sparked conversation online.

The Cast Keeps Things Light Between Filming

While Ginny & Georgia deals with heavy storylines on screen, the cast sounds a lot lighter behind the scenes in Toronto. In Netflix’s Tudum interview, Sara Waisglass shared that karaoke became a regular tradition during filming, saying, “That’s our cast thing; Season 1, we were going every weekend.”

Sara Waisglass Shared: Karaoke became a cast tradition while filming in Toronto.

Karaoke became a cast tradition while filming in Toronto. Felix Mallard’s Pick: “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers got everyone dancing during the Tudum shoot.

“Mr. Brightside” by The Killers got everyone dancing during the Tudum shoot. Cast Moment: Antonia Gentry and Sara Waisglass immediately reacted when the song started playing.

Antonia Gentry and Sara Waisglass immediately reacted when the song started playing. Felix Mallard Added: “The way to get any Aussie excited at karaoke is to put ‘Mr. Brightside’ on.”

“The way to get any Aussie excited at karaoke is to put ‘Mr. Brightside’ on.” Behind The Scenes: The lighter cast moments contrast with the emotional intensity fans see in Ginny & Georgia.

Final Thoughts

Ginny & Georgia Season 4 already feels closer after the latest filming update, and fans now have a clearer idea of what comes next. With Georgia Miller still facing a murder charge, Paul Randolph, Marcus Baker, and the rest of the cast stepping back in, the entire season has plenty of big questions ahead.

A lot can still change before release, so readers should keep watching Netflix for the next official Ginny & Georgia update.

FAQs