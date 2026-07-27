The God of War series faces a major setback after Ryan Hurst’s injury forced a Kratos recast, paused filming, and raised fresh questions about delays.
Image © 2026 Prime Video
Ryan Hurst reportedly tore his bicep during a stunt and needed surgery, making his recovery too long to fit the show’s planned production schedule safely.
Image © 2026 Prime Video
Reports say four completed episodes may need scenes filmed again with the replacement actor, creating extra work and possible delays for the Prime Video series.
Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Prime Video has not named the new Kratos. The actor must handle hard action scenes while showing grief, anger, care, and strength as a father.
Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment
The show follows Kratos and Atreus through Norse lands as they carry Faye’s ashes, face gods and monsters, and grow closer as father and son.
Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment
The planned two-season order is still expected to move ahead, but filming targets may change and Prime Video has not yet set a release date.
Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment
Want more on the injury, recast, reshoots, cast, story, and release plans? Read the full article for every key God of War TV show update.
Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment