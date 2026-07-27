The God of War series faces a major setback after Ryan Hurst’s injury forced a Kratos recast, paused filming, and raised fresh questions about delays.

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God of War TV Show Hit by a Shocking Kratos Recast

Ryan Hurst reportedly tore his bicep during a stunt and needed surgery, making his recovery too long to fit the show’s planned production schedule safely.

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Ryan Hurst Injury Forces a Major Kratos Casting Change

Reports say four completed episodes may need scenes filmed again with the replacement actor, creating extra work and possible delays for the Prime Video series.

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Four Finished Episodes May Need Full Kratos Reshoots

Prime Video has not named the new Kratos. The actor must handle hard action scenes while showing grief, anger, care, and strength as a father.

Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Search for a New Kratos Has Not Ended Just Yet

The show follows Kratos and Atreus through Norse lands as they carry Faye’s ashes, face gods and monsters, and grow closer as father and son.

Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Kratos and Atreus Still Lead the Norse Story Ahead

The planned two-season order is still expected to move ahead, but filming targets may change and Prime Video has not yet set a release date.

Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Two-Season Plan Survives, but Delays May Follow

Want more on the injury, recast, reshoots, cast, story, and release plans? Read the full article for every key God of War TV show update.

What the Kratos Recast Could Mean for God of War Fans

Image © 2022 Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment