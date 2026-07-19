God of War TV Show Forced to Recast Kratos After Ryan Hurst Injury

The God of War TV show is recasting Kratos after Ryan Hurst suffered a serious on-set injury. Reports say the injury required surgery and forced production to pause. A new lead actor will likely reshoot completed scenes, which could delay filming.

Prime Video hasn’t said who will replace Hurst or when the show will come out. Even though the adaptation had a setback, the show is still expected to go ahead with its planned two-season order.

What Does the Kratos Recast Mean for the God of War TV Show?

Image © 2026 Prime Video

The God of War TV show is moving forward with a major casting change after Ryan Hurst suffered a serious injury during filming. According to Deadline and Variety, his recovery period no longer matched the production schedule.

This reportedly led Amazon MGM Studios, and Sony Pictures Television to recast Kratos. The live-action series remains in development for Amazon Prime Video with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions.

Ronald D. Moore serves as the writer and showrunner, while Cory Barlog, Roy Lee, Jeff Ketcham, Brad Van Arragon, Matthew Graham, and Maril Davis are among the executive producers.

What Happened to Ryan Hurst During Filming?

It was said that Ryan Hurst tore his bicep while doing a stunt in late June 2026. The injury meant surgery had to be done, and work had to stop. Kratos is a very physical role, so Hurst wasn’t thought to be able to get better quickly enough to make it through filming.

People say that Hurst trained for months and put on a lot of muscle for the part. He was already familiar with the God of War world because he voiced Thor in the video game God of War Ragnarök. He is also known for Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead. However, playing Kratos in a live-action series required a different level of physical work.

Serious injury: Hurst reportedly tore his bicep while filming a stunt and later underwent surgery.

Hurst reportedly tore his bicep while filming a stunt and later underwent surgery. Production delay: Filming paused while Amazon MGM Studios and Sony reviewed his recovery timeline.

Filming paused while Amazon MGM Studios and Sony reviewed his recovery timeline. Physical demands: Kratos is a powerful warrior and father, so the role requires strength, movement, and regular action scenes.

How Could the Recast Affect Filming and Reshoots?

Recasting the lead role will likely create extra work for the production team. Deadline reported that four completed episodes may need to be reshot with the new actor. This is important because Kratos appears throughout the series and shares many scenes with his son, Atreus.

Callum Vinson plays Atreus, while the supporting cast includes Max Parker, Teresa Palmer, Ed Skrein, Alastair Duncan, Jeff Gulka, and Danny Woodburn. Frederick E. O. Toye is directing the first two episodes. The production must keep the characters, costumes, and story details consistent after the casting change.

Prime Video reportedly hoped to restart preparation in August and resume filming around October 2026. However, those dates were only production targets. Amazon has not announced an official release date.

Possible reshoots: Completed scenes may need to be filmed again so the new Kratos appears in every episode.

Completed scenes may need to be filmed again so the new Kratos appears in every episode. Continuity concerns: The new actor must match the look, tone, and relationships already created during production.

The new actor must match the look, tone, and relationships already created during production. Schedule pressure: The recast could delay filming, but the planned two-season order is still expected to continue.

Who Could Replace Ryan Hurst as Kratos?

No new actor has been officially announced as Kratos. The replacement will need to show both sides of the character. Kratos is a feared god of war, but he is also a father trying to become a better human and teach his son important lessons.

The series will adapt the Norse-era games. The story follows Kratos and Atreus as they embark on a journey to spread the ashes of Kratos’ wife, Faye. Along the way, they face gods, monsters, and threats linked to Thor and the wider Norse world.

The new star must also build strong chemistry with Callum Vinson. Kratos and Atreus are at the center of the story, so their father-and-son bond will play a major role in the series’ success.

Acting range: The new Kratos must handle action scenes while also showing grief, anger, patience, and care.

The new Kratos must handle action scenes while also showing grief, anger, patience, and care. Physical presence: The actor must look believable as a warrior who has survived years of war and conflict.

The actor must look believable as a warrior who has survived years of war and conflict. Story connection: The casting choice must support Kratos’ journey from a violent god to a better father and human.

Final Thoughts

The God of War TV show remains one of Amazon Prime Video’s biggest upcoming projects despite the recent recast. Production is still underway, and more official updates are expected before release.

As Prime Video’s series continues to develop, fans can learn more through future announcements rather than rumors. Whether you enjoyed the games or are new to Kratos’ adventures, this adaptation aims to tell a compelling story about family, growth, and becoming a better god and a better father.

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