Grown Ups 3 is finally heading to Netflix, bringing Adam Sandler’s comedy gang back after years of rumors, waiting, and fan reunion hopes again soon.
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Netflix confirmed Grown Ups 3 is officially happening, ending more than thirteen years of questions about whether Sandler’s friends would reunite again on Netflix now.
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Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy are writing the sequel, giving the movie a strong Happy Madison connection and familiar comedy style for longtime fans again.
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Kyle Newacheck will direct Grown Ups 3 after working with Sandler on Happy Gilmore 2, bringing fresh energy to the comedy reunion for fans now.
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The full cast has not been announced, but Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, David Spade, and others are expected by many fans to return.
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Production is reportedly planned for summer 2026, but Netflix has not shared final filming dates, trailer details, or a release day yet for fans soon.
Image © 2010 Tracy Bennett / Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc.
Want every Grown Ups 3 clue? Read the article for Netflix news, cast hopes, filming talk, release details, and Sandler’s comedy reunion now soon today.
Image © 2010 Tracy Bennett / Columbia TriStar Marketing Group, Inc.