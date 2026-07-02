Grown Ups 3: Everything We Know as Adam Sandler’s Comedy Gang Heads to Netflix

Grown Ups 3 is officially happening, bringing the comedy gang back for another sequel on Netflix.

While the cast and exact release date have not been revealed, the announcement confirms the movie is moving forward with Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy writing the script and Kyle Newacheck directing. Here’s the latest on the release date update, expected cast, and everything announced about Grown Ups 3 so far.

Is Grown Ups 3 Officially Happening?

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After more than 13 years, Grown Ups 3 is officially happening, bringing Adam Sandler and his friends back together for another comedy adventure. While the full cast hasn’t been unveiled, the official announcement and recent updates have offered several clues about who could return.

What Has Been Revealed About Grown Ups 3 So Far?

After years of rumors, Grown Ups 3 is finally happening. Along with announcing the sequel, the update revealed the creative team returning behind the scenes and confirmed that the movie will stream on Netflix.

Official Announcement: Grown Ups 3 is officially happening and will be released on Netflix.

Grown Ups 3 is officially happening and will be released on Netflix. Writers: Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy are reuniting as co-writers after previously collaborating on Grown Ups 2, Happy Gilmore 2, Hubie Halloween, and other Happy Madison projects.

Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy are reuniting as co-writers after previously collaborating on Grown Ups 2, Happy Gilmore 2, Hubie Halloween, and other Happy Madison projects. Director: Happy Gilmore 2 director Kyle Newacheck will helm the threequel.

Happy Gilmore 2 director Kyle Newacheck will helm the threequel. Production Team: Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Tim Herlihy are producing, while Kevin Grady and Judit Maull serve as executive producers.

Adam Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Jack Giarraputo, and Tim Herlihy are producing, while Kevin Grady and Judit Maull serve as executive producers. Major Update: The announcement marks the first official confirmation of Grown Ups 3 after more than 13 years since the last movie, ending years of rumors about another sequel.

Who Has Been Announced for the Grown Ups 3 Cast?

The cast of Grown Ups 3 has not yet been announced. However, in Netflix’s Tudum announcement, it also says, “Over 13 years later, it’s official: Adam Sandler and his friends will reunite once again for Grown Ups 3,” teasing the group’s long-awaited reunion.

Rob Schneider also provided the biggest clue yet about the returning cast after sharing a since-deleted photo on X with David Spade “getting wardrobes together” for Grown Ups 3, fueling speculation that both actors could return.

Several lead cast members from the previous films are expected to reprise their roles, including:

When Could Grown Ups 3 Be Released?

Grown Ups 3 is officially on the way to Netflix, but fans will have to wait a little longer to learn exactly when the reunion begins. While an exact premiere date remains under wraps, recent production updates provide the clearest timeline so far.

Release Date: The reunion date for Grown Ups 3 hasn’t been revealed just yet.

The reunion date for Grown Ups 3 hasn’t been revealed just yet. Streaming Home: The sequel will be released exclusively on Netflix.

The sequel will be released exclusively on Netflix. Filming Start: Production is reportedly scheduled to begin on July 2026.

Final Thoughts

Grown Ups 3 is coming to Netflix with Adam Sandler and Tim Herlihy returning as writers and Kyle Newacheck directing. The announcement also offers an early look at the creative team behind the sequel, while production reports provide additional details about filming and the story. More information, including the cast and release date, is expected in the coming months.

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