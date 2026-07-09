Hunter x Hunter Chapter 411 finally has a return date, bringing Kurapika’s Succession War, Hisoka tension, and Dark Continent hopes back for fans again now.

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Hunter x Hunter Chapter 411 Return Date Shocks Fans

The manga returns June 28, 2026, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 31, giving readers a clear date after another long hiatus from Togashi this time.

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Hunter x Hunter Returns June 28 In Shonen Jump Issue 31

Chapter 410 came out on December 9, 2024, so Chapter 411 matters because fans waited more than a year for new material again afterward now.

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Chapter 410 Left Fans Waiting Since December 2024 Now

The story continues the Succession Contest, where Kurapika’s mission, royal danger, and Black Whale tension keep pushing the manga into darker ground now for readers.

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Kurapika’s Succession War Story Heats Up Again Soon

Fans also expect more Phantom Troupe and Hisoka trouble, as old grudges, revenge, and hidden moves make the ship feel unsafe again soon for everyone.

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Phantom Troupe And Hisoka Questions Return To Focus

Yoshihiro Togashi’s health has caused many breaks, so new chapters now arrive when work is ready instead of a steady weekly schedule today for readers.

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Togashi’s Health Explains Hunter x Hunter’s Long Breaks

Want every Hunter x Hunter Chapter 411 clue? Read the article for return date details, arc updates, character notes, and official reading tips now today.

Read The Full Hunter x Hunter Chapter 411 Update Today

Image © 2014 Madhouse