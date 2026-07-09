Hunter x Hunter Chapter 411 finally has a return date, bringing Kurapika’s Succession War, Hisoka tension, and Dark Continent hopes back for fans again now.
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The manga returns June 28, 2026, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 31, giving readers a clear date after another long hiatus from Togashi this time.
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Chapter 410 came out on December 9, 2024, so Chapter 411 matters because fans waited more than a year for new material again afterward now.
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The story continues the Succession Contest, where Kurapika’s mission, royal danger, and Black Whale tension keep pushing the manga into darker ground now for readers.
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Fans also expect more Phantom Troupe and Hisoka trouble, as old grudges, revenge, and hidden moves make the ship feel unsafe again soon for everyone.
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Yoshihiro Togashi’s health has caused many breaks, so new chapters now arrive when work is ready instead of a steady weekly schedule today for readers.
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Want every Hunter x Hunter Chapter 411 clue? Read the article for return date details, arc updates, character notes, and official reading tips now today.
Image © 2014 Madhouse