Hunter x Hunter Manga Finally Returns as Kurapika’s Succession War Heats Up

The Hunter x Hunter manga is set to return on June 28, 2026, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31. The comeback continues the story after Chapter 410, which was released on December 9, 2024.

Fans can expect more from the Succession Contest arc, Kurapika’s mission, the Phantom Troupe, Hisoka, and the Dark Continent setup. Here’s what to know before the new chapter arrives.

Is the Hunter x Hunter Manga Finally Returning in 2026?

Image © 2014 Madhouse

The Hunter x Hunter manga is set to return on June 28, 2026. This Japanese manga series has had many long breaks, so this update is big news for fans. After Chapter 410 was published in December 2024, readers in Japan and around the world finally have a new date to follow.

What Does the June 2026 Return Announcement Mean for Fans?

The latest report says new Hunter chapters will return in Weekly Shonen Jump. This matters because the manga has gone through extended hiatuses due to Yoshihiro Togashi’s health. Fans now have a clear update instead of guessing.

Return Date: June 28, 2026, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31.

June 28, 2026, in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31. Previous Chapter: Chapter 410 was published in December 2024.

Chapter 410 was published in December 2024. Creator: Yoshihiro Togashi is still working on the manga.

Yoshihiro Togashi is still working on the manga. Fan Interest: Readers frequently search for updates after every long break.

What Storylines Will the Hunter x Hunter Manga Continue Next?

The story is expected to continue the Succession Contest arc. This part of the manga focuses on Kurapika, the Black Whale, the Phantom Troupe, Hisoka, and the Dark Continent setup. Readers should expect major tension, but avoid spoilers if they want a fresh experience.

Dark Continent: The journey remains one of the biggest story goals.

The journey remains one of the biggest story goals. Kurapika: His mission is still central to the current arc.

His mission is still central to the current arc. Phantom Troupe: The group is still part of the conflict.

The group is still part of the conflict. Hisoka: Fans expect his role to become important again.

Who Are the Main Hunter x Hunter Cast Members and Characters?

Image © 2014 Madhouse

Many readers first found Hunter x Hunter through the anime, but the manga remains the main source. The characters help make the series easy to remember. Each one brings a different goal, skill, and emotional weight to the story.

Which Main Characters Drive the Hunter x Hunter Story?

The main characters shape the heart of the series. Their choices affect the story across many arcs, from the Hunter Exam to later manga events.

Gon Freecss (Voiced by Megumi Han ): Gon is an optimistic young Hunter searching for his father while exploring the world and growing stronger.

Gon is an optimistic young Hunter searching for his father while exploring the world and growing stronger. Killua Zoldyck (Voiced by Mariya Ise ): Killua is Gon’s closest friend, a skilled fighter, and a former member of the infamous Zoldyck assassin family.

Killua is Gon’s closest friend, a skilled fighter, and a former member of the infamous Zoldyck assassin family. Kurapika (Voiced by Miyuki Sawashiro ): Kurapika seeks justice for the Kurta Clan and plays a major role in several key story arcs.

Kurapika seeks justice for the Kurta Clan and plays a major role in several key story arcs. Leorio Paradinight (Voiced by Keiji Fujiwara): Leorio is a loyal friend whose dream is to become a doctor and help those in need.

Which Voice Actors Are Associated With These Characters?

MyAnimeList lists voice cast details for the 1999 anime version. This is useful for readers who want to review the older adaptation, but it should not be confused with the 2011 anime cast.

Hisoka Morow (Voiced by Daisuke Namikawa ): Hisoka is a dangerous magician-like fighter known for his unpredictable actions.

Hisoka is a dangerous magician-like fighter known for his unpredictable actions. Chrollo Lucilfer (Voiced by Mamoru Miyano ): Chrollo is the intelligent and mysterious leader of the Phantom Troupe.

Chrollo is the intelligent and mysterious leader of the Phantom Troupe. Isaac Netero (Voiced by Banjou Ginga ): Netero is the Chairman of the Hunter Association and one of the strongest Hunters in the series.

Netero is the Chairman of the Hunter Association and one of the strongest Hunters in the series. Ging Freecss (Voiced by Shinichiro Miki): Ging is Gon’s father, a legendary Hunter, and one of the most respected figures in the Hunter world.

Is HXH Coming Back in 2026 After the Long Hiatus?

Image © 2014 Madhouse

Yes, the latest report points to a 2026 return. Still, fans should follow trusted updates because Togashi’s health has affected the publication schedule in the past. The safest way to read new chapters is through official platforms like the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media website.

What Evidence Confirms the Hunter x Hunter Manga Return?

Polygon reported that the manga will return with Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #31. The report also says a promotional trailer was released for the announcement.

Official Timing: The return is reported for June 28, 2026.

The return is reported for June 28, 2026. Reading Options: Fans can check the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media.

Fans can check the Shonen Jump app and Viz Media. Publication Status: New manga material is expected after the long pause.

New manga material is expected after the long pause. Update Trail: Earlier April updates from Togashi led fans to expect more news.

Why Has Hunter x Hunter Experienced So Many Hiatuses?

Togashi’s health has affected the manga for years. Reports often mention back problems, which can make drawing and production hard. This is why the series is no longer serialized on a steady weekly schedule.

Health Concerns: Togashi’s condition is the main reason for many breaks.

Togashi’s condition is the main reason for many breaks. Schedule Changes: New chapters now come out when they are ready.

New chapters now come out when they are ready. Past Gaps: Fans have seen long waits across different months, including March and July periods.

Fans have seen long waits across different months, including March and July periods. Reader Tip: Use trusted sources, protect your account security, and avoid misleading website ads.

When Was the Last Hunter x Hunter Manga Chapter Released?

Image © 2014 Madhouse

Many readers want to know when the Hunter x Hunter manga last had a new chapter. The answer explains why its 2026 return is such big news. After years of irregular serialization, every new release matters to fans who follow the story closely.

When Did Chapter 410 Release Before the Current Return?

Chapter 410 was the latest chapter before the planned 2026 comeback. It was published on December 9, 2024. Since then, fans have waited through another long break.

Last Chapter: Chapter 410 was published on December 9, 2024.

Chapter 410 was published on December 9, 2024. Time Gap: More than a year passed before the next confirmed update.

More than a year passed before the next confirmed update. Story Progress: The chapter continued the Succession Contest storyline.

The chapter continued the Succession Contest storyline. Reader Interest: Many fans still check for updates each week.

How Has the Hunter x Hunter Manga Release Schedule Changed Over Time? Yoshihiro Togashi’s Health Issues

Hunter x Hunter was once released more often. Over time, author Yoshihiro Togashi’s chronic health issues changed the schedule. New chapters now come out when they are ready.

Early Serialization: The manga once followed a more regular release pattern.

The manga once followed a more regular release pattern. Current Schedule: Chapters now depend on Togashi’s progress and health.

Chapters now depend on Togashi’s progress and health. Collected Editions: Chapters are later collected into a volume or vol release.

Chapters are later collected into a volume or vol release. Reader Tip: Use trusted manga sources instead of random content pages.

Is Hunter x Hunter LGBTQ and Why Do Fans Discuss It So Often?

Fans often discuss LGBTQ themes in Hunter x Hunter because the series has complex characters and unusual relationships. Still, most of these ideas come from fan interpretation, not official confirmation. Readers should separate canon facts from online opinions.

Which Hunter x Hunter Characters and Relationships Spark LGBTQ Discussions?

Some fans focus on character behavior, dialogue, and relationships displayed in the manga and anime. These discussions are common, but they are not always based on confirmed details.

Hisoka: Fans often discuss him because of his unusual behavior.

Fans often discuss him because of his unusual behavior. Illumi: His relation with Hisoka is a frequent topic online.

His relation with Hisoka is a frequent topic online. Kurapika: Some readers study his interactions for deeper meaning.

Some readers study his interactions for deeper meaning. Fan Spaces: A user may hear different opinions across online locations.

What Is Canon Representation Versus Fan Interpretation in Hunter x Hunter?

Canon means information confirmed by the manga, anime, official guides, or the author. Fan interpretation means personal analysis. For example, a theory may be popular even if it is never officially stated.

Canon Sources: Manga chapters, official guides, and creator comments.

Manga chapters, official guides, and creator comments. Fan Theories: Ideas made through review, debate, and personal reading.

Ideas made through review, debate, and personal reading. Context Matters: Readers should compare claims before accepting them.

Readers should compare claims before accepting them. Best Practice: Focus on verified content when discussing character identity.

Final Thoughts

The Hunter x Hunter manga remains one of the most talked-about series in the industry. Created and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi, it continues to attract readers because of its deep story, memorable characters, and unique world. The recently announced return gives fans something to look forward to after a long hiatus.

Whether you follow every new chapter or are catching up on past events, staying informed through official sources is the best approach. The series has maintained strong quality for decades and continues to influence modern manga. As new chapters begin to run again, readers can expect more developments in the ongoing Succession Contest storyline and other major plot threads that have kept audiences invested for years.

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