Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 teaser brings the Culling Game back, raising big Gojo questions while Yuji, Yuta, and Megumi face darker battles ahead now soon.
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Season 4 is in production and will continue Culling Game Part 2, where sorcerers, new players, and curses fight under deadly rules soon for fans.
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MAPPA and official anime channels have not confirmed the release date yet, so fans should avoid trusting random windows or online rumors for now today.
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Yuji, Yuta, Megumi, Kenjaku, Maki, Choso, and Sukuna are expected to matter as the Culling Game moves into bigger danger for everyone in Season 4.
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Fans are asking about Gojo again because his role, Yuji’s bond with him, and future story questions still bring major theories online everywhere right now.
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Takeru Sato is listed as director, while Shota Goshozono is chief director, giving fans a new production detail to watch this season closely right now.
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Want every Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 clue? Read the article for teaser details, cast updates, Gojo questions, and Culling Game story hints now for fans.
Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA