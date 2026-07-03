Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 teaser brings the Culling Game back, raising big Gojo questions while Yuji, Yuta, and Megumi face darker battles ahead now soon.

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Teaser Raises Gojo Questions

Season 4 is in production and will continue Culling Game Part 2, where sorcerers, new players, and curses fight under deadly rules soon for fans.

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Continues Culling Game Part Two

MAPPA and official anime channels have not confirmed the release date yet, so fans should avoid trusting random windows or online rumors for now today.

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA

MAPPA Has Not Shared The Official Release Date Yet

Yuji, Yuta, Megumi, Kenjaku, Maki, Choso, and Sukuna are expected to matter as the Culling Game moves into bigger danger for everyone in Season 4.

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Yuji Yuta And Megumi Face Deadlier Culling Game Fights

Fans are asking about Gojo again because his role, Yuji’s bond with him, and future story questions still bring major theories online everywhere right now.

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Gojo Questions Keep Fans Talking After New Season 4 Teaser

Takeru Sato is listed as director, while Shota Goshozono is chief director, giving fans a new production detail to watch this season closely right now.

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA

Director Update Adds Fresh Production Questions Now

Want every Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 clue? Read the article for teaser details, cast updates, Gojo questions, and Culling Game story hints now for fans.

Read The Full Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Teaser Update

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA