Jujutsu Kaisen season 4 is officially in production, but it does not have a confirmed release date yet. The new season will continue The Culling Game Part 2, picking up after the latest cliffhanger with Yuji, Yuta, Megumi, Kenjaku, and other key players facing bigger threats.

A teaser trailer is already out, giving fans their first look at the chaos ahead. Until MAPPA or official anime channels announce a date, any release window remains speculation for now.

TV Anime JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 4: The Culling Game Part 2 – Teaser Trailer

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is in production, but the release date has not been confirmed. The fourth season will continue Culling Game Part 2 after the third season concluded with bigger threats ahead. Studio MAPPA is leading the anime, so fans can expect intense fights, sharp animation, and a darker game.

What Did The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Teaser Trailer Reveal?

The teaser gives a straight, fact based summary of what comes next in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. It points back to the culling game arc, where sorcerers, new players, and cursed spirits fight under deadly rules.

Main Update: The teaser confirms that the Culling Game continues, but gives no release date.

The teaser confirms that the Culling Game continues, but gives no release date. Story Focus: The story contents show that Yuji, Yuta, Megumi, and Kenjaku will stay important.

The story contents show that Yuji, Yuta, Megumi, and Kenjaku will stay important. Reader Value: This helps viewers understand the arc without needing a lighthearted recap of the past.

The staff change matters because Takeru Sato is listed as director, while Shota Goshozono is chief director. That does not prove the episode style will change, but it gives fans a production detail.

Trusted Source: Crunchyroll News confirmed the teaser and production update.

Crunchyroll News confirmed the teaser and production update. Manga Source: VIZ Media helps readers compare the anime with the manga.

VIZ Media helps readers compare the anime with the manga. Clear Takeaway: Basically, the season is moving forward, but no official date has been released yet.

Who is in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Cast? Main And Supporting Characters To Watch

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA

The cast matters because this shōnen series has many fighters, rules, and emotional turns. A clear cast guide helps readers follow the story. It keeps the conversation respectful when fans discuss theories, ships, or power levels, and avoids inappropriate language.

Which Main Cast Members Are Expected To Return In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4?

The main cast should focus on characters from Shibuya incident arc and tied to the Culling Game. Some roles are likely because the story needs them, but voice details need checking.

Which Supporting Characters Could Shape The Culling Game Part 2?

Supporting cast adds tension because the Culling Game is not just one fight. It is a survival game with points, colonies, rules, and sudden matchups.

Is Yuji Itadori Gojo’s Son?

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA

No, Yuji Itadori is not Gojo’s son. This question became popular because Gojo protects Yuji in the first season and guides him like a mentor. Still, the second season and manga make it clear that their bond is not a father-son reveal.

Why Do Fans Think Yuji Itadori Might Be Connected To Gojo?

Fans connect them because Gojo sees Yuji’s potential and helps him enter jujutsu. In many anime stories, this bond can feel like family.

Teacher Bond: Gojo saves Yuji from execution and trains him as a student.

Gojo saves Yuji from execution and trains him as a student. Power Theory: Yuji grows fast, so some fans compare him with Gojo too soon.

Yuji grows fast, so some fans compare him with Gojo too soon. Simple Answer: The facts explain that Gojo is Yuji’s teacher, not his father.

Who Are Yuji Itadori’s Real Parents In Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuji’s family story points to Jin Itadori and Kaori Itadori, with Kenjaku tied to Kaori. Gojo is not part of Yuji’s parent story.

Parent Check: Official story material does not name Gojo as Yuji’s father.

Official story material does not name Gojo as Yuji’s father. Spoiler Care: Keep this clear for viewers who plan to stream the best anime series beside One Piece.

Keep this clear for viewers who plan to stream the best anime series beside One Piece. Final Value: This gives readers a direct answer without confusing the arc.

Will JJK End After Season 4?

Image © 2026 TOHO Animation/MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 has not been announced as the final anime season. The manga has already concluded, but the anime still has major story material left to cover. Fans should not assume the fourth season will close the whole world of Jujutsu Kaisen immediately.

How Much Manga Material Could Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 Adapt?

Season 4 is expected to continue the Culling Game and move the narrative closer to the next dark part of the story. However, the exact chapters adapted will depend on pacing, episode count, and how much depth Studio MAPPA gives each fight.

Main Focus: The anime may spend more time covering colony rules, player matchups, and the bigger purpose of the game.

The anime may spend more time covering colony rules, player matchups, and the bigger purpose of the game. Pacing Choice: If the studio slows down for emotion, music, and action, fewer chapters may be covered in one course.

If the studio slows down for emotion, music, and action, fewer chapters may be covered in one course. Timeline Note: Updates appeared around June, while any January or March release talk should still be treated as speculation.

Updates appeared around June, while any January or March release talk should still be treated as speculation. Reader Tip: Do not trust random ads, leaks, or a comment section arguing that a release window is already official.

Could Jujutsu Kaisen Need Season 5 Or A Final Movie?

A fifth season or movie is possible, but nothing has been confirmed yet. Of course, the answer depends on how much of the remaining manga story Season 4 covers and whether production is split into parts.

Format Option: A split season could help the anime cover the arc with better organization and less rushed storytelling.

A split season could help the anime cover the arc with better organization and less rushed storytelling. Film Limit: A movie could work for one major battle, but not every important event fits that format.

A movie could work for one major battle, but not every important event fits that format. Safe Answer: Season 4 appears important, but it is not officially the final course of the anime.

Season 4 appears important, but it is not officially the final course of the anime. Fan Expectation: Readers should wait for verified news before assuming the ending plan has been decided.

Who Is Stronger, Yuji Or Gojo?

Gojo is still one of the strongest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen. Yuji grows a lot, but simple power comparisons can confuse new fans. The better question is what kind of strength each character brings to the story.

Is Yuji Stronger Than Gojo In The Main Jujutsu Kaisen Story?

In the main story, Gojo has the stronger cursed technique, better control, and more battle experience. Yuji is tough, fast, and brave, but his growth does not automatically place him above Gojo.

Gojo’s Advantage: His Limitless technique and elite skill make him a rare fighter in the series.

His Limitless technique and elite skill make him a rare fighter in the series. Yuji’s Growth: Yuji becomes stronger through pain, training, and dangerous battles.

Yuji becomes stronger through pain, training, and dangerous battles. Fair Answer: Yuji may close the gap in some ways, but Gojo remains the safer answer overall.

How Does Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo Affect The Yuji Vs Gojo Debate?

Some fans compare older Yuji with Gojo because Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo changes the discussion. Still, that can mix different timelines, so anime viewers need clear context first.

Power Scaling: This means comparing feats, skills, limits, and story context.

This means comparing feats, skills, limits, and story context. Timeline Check: A later version of Yuji should not be used to confuse the main anime timeline.

A later version of Yuji should not be used to confuse the main anime timeline. Final Take: Gojo is stronger overall, while Yuji remains central to the heart of the story.

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 4 is shaping up to be a huge update for fans who want answers after the Culling Game setup. The new season is confirmed, but the release date is still not official, so readers should avoid random claims online.

This post gives a clear look at the teaser, cast, story direction, and major fan questions without making fake promises. The fourth season should create more tension as Yuji, Yuta, Megumi, Kenjaku, and other players move deeper into Culling Game Part 2.

For now, the best move is to follow official anime updates, check trusted sources, and wait for Studio MAPPA to confirm the next big details about the anime.

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