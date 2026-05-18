Landman Season 3 Starts Filming

Landman Season 3 is filming now. Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris, and West Texas oil trouble grows around family, money, and power again.

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Production started in May 2026 after months of quiet updates. The new shoot puts Paramount+ closer to another fast return for the drama this year.

May 2026 Cameras Roll

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Editing May Speed Things Up

Director Stephen Kay said episodes are being cut while filming continues. That could shorten the wait and help Season 3 arrive sooner than expected now.

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Late 2026 Looks Possible

Paramount+ has not confirmed a release date. Still, past November launches and faster editing make late 2026 feel possible for the new season.

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Tommy Starts Fresh After M-Tex

Tommy Norris moves forward after leaving M-Tex Oil. His new path with CTT Oil Exploration brings more pressure, risk, and hard choices ahead.

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Familiar Faces Should Return

Billy Bob Thornton leads again, with Michelle Randolph, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Kayla Wallace, and Jacob Lofland expected back too.

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Read The Full Landman Season 3 Update

Want more Landman Season 3 details? Read the full article for filming news, cast updates, faster release clues, and West Texas story notes.

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