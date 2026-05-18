Landman Season 3 is filming now. Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris, and West Texas oil trouble grows around family, money, and power again.
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Production started in May 2026 after months of quiet updates. The new shoot puts Paramount+ closer to another fast return for the drama this year.
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Director Stephen Kay said episodes are being cut while filming continues. That could shorten the wait and help Season 3 arrive sooner than expected now.
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Paramount+ has not confirmed a release date. Still, past November launches and faster editing make late 2026 feel possible for the new season.
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Tommy Norris moves forward after leaving M-Tex Oil. His new path with CTT Oil Exploration brings more pressure, risk, and hard choices ahead.
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Billy Bob Thornton leads again, with Michelle Randolph, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Kayla Wallace, and Jacob Lofland expected back too.
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Want more Landman Season 3 details? Read the full article for filming news, cast updates, faster release clues, and West Texas story notes.
Image © 2025 Paramount+