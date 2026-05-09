Landman Season 3 Starts Filming As Faster Paramount+ Return Looks Possible

Landman Season 3 is officially in production after major updates confirmed filming started in May 2026. Director Stephen Kay revealed episodes are already being edited during production, raising hopes for a faster release on Paramount+. While an official release date is still unconfirmed, multiple reports now point toward a possible late 2026 premiere.

Billy Bob Thornton also returns as Tommy Norris as the hit Taylor Sheridan drama heads back to West Texas.

When Is Landman Season 3 Coming Out?

Image © 2026 Paramount+

Landman Season 3 is officially back in the spotlight after major production updates surfaced from Paramount+ and Director Stephen Kay. New filming details, cast returns, and release timeline hints are already building excitement for the next chapter of Taylor Sheridan’s hit oil drama.

Landman Season 3 Begins Filming With Billy Bob Thornton Returning

Landman season 3 officially started production following months of limited updates surrounding the Paramount+ drama. According to reports cited by Yahoo Entertainment, Billy Bob Thornton confirmed the series would begin filming in May 2026.

Filming: Cameras officially started rolling during May 2026.

Cameras officially started rolling during May 2026. Cast: Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris in Season 3.

Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris in Season 3. Performance: Landman became Paramount+’s most-watched original series.

Landman became Paramount+’s most-watched original series. Audience: The drama averaged 15.8 million viewers across five weeks.

The drama averaged 15.8 million viewers across five weeks. Storyline: Tommy Norris moves forward after leaving M-Tex Oil.

Director Stephen Kay Teases Faster Post-Production Timeline

Director Stephen Kay shared the latest production update while speaking at The Hollywood Reporter’s Directors in Focus event. His comments suggested the creative team is moving quickly behind the scenes while filming continues.

During the event, Stephen Kay said, “We’re cutting while we’re shooting, and so it’ll hopefully be out soon.”

Editing: Episodes are reportedly being assembled during active filming.

Episodes are reportedly being assembled during active filming. Post-Production: Simultaneous editing could shorten the turnaround between seasons.

Simultaneous editing could shorten the turnaround between seasons. Release Window: Current reports continue pointing toward a late 2026 premiere.

Current reports continue pointing toward a late 2026 premiere. History: The first two seasons both debuted during November.

The first two seasons both debuted during November. Production Pace: Taylor Sheridan projects usually maintain fast development schedules.

Why A Late 2026 Release For Landman Looks More Likely Now

Landman followed a consistent November launch pattern during its first two seasons on Paramount+, making another late-year premiere possible for Season 3. The current filming timeline also supports reports suggesting the series could return before the end of 2026.

Release Date: Paramount+ still has not confirmed an official premiere date.

Paramount+ still has not confirmed an official premiere date. Schedule: Filming reportedly started during Spring 2026 as planned.

Filming reportedly started during Spring 2026 as planned. Streaming: Paramount+ continues treating Landman as a major drama series.

Paramount+ continues treating Landman as a major drama series. Popularity: The Season 2 finale reportedly pulled 14.8 million views within 48 hours.

The Season 2 finale reportedly pulled 14.8 million views within 48 hours. Fans: Viewers continue closely tracking updates connected to the new season.

Final Thoughts

Landman Season 3 is shaping up to be another major release for Paramount+ after strong production updates arrived in May 2026. Billy Bob Thornton returns as Tommy Norris, while Director Stephen Kay confirmed episodes are already being edited during filming to help speed up the process.

The new season also follows major changes after Tommy left M-Tex Oil and started CTT Oil Exploration. Fans now wait for Paramount+ to officially announce the release date and trailer for the next chapter in West Texas.

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