Lioness Season 3 has wrapped filming in North Texas. Joe McNamara returns for more CIA missions, personal pressure, and high-risk danger ahead soon this season.
Image © 2024 Ryan Green / Paramount+
Filming ended in March 2026 after starting in October. Cast updates confirmed the shoot was complete, moving the spy thriller closer to release for fans.
Image © 2024 Ryan Green / Paramount+
The season filmed across North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth. Streets, hotels, and studio spaces helped build bigger action scenes this time for viewers.
Image © 2024 Ryan Green / Paramount+
Joe McNamara leads the Lioness team again. Her work stays dangerous, but home life and personal choices keep adding stress to every mission she takes.
Image © 2024 Ryan Green / Paramount+
Zoe Saldaña returns as Joe, with Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, and Morgan Freeman also back. The cast keeps the show’s strong core for Season 3.
Image © 2024 Ryan Green / Paramount+
The new season adds another Lioness, raising tension inside the program. Fresh missions, harder choices, and team trust should shape the story from here on.
Image © 2024 Ryan Green / Paramount+
Want more Lioness Season 3 details? Read the full article for filming news, cast notes, location updates, and story clues before the return on Paramount+.
Image © 2024 Ryan Green / Paramount+