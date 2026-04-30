Lioness Season 3 has wrapped filming in North Texas. Joe McNamara returns for more CIA missions, personal pressure, and high-risk danger ahead soon this season.

Lioness Season 3 Wraps Filming

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Filming Finished In March

Filming ended in March 2026 after starting in October. Cast updates confirmed the shoot was complete, moving the spy thriller closer to release for fans.

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The season filmed across North Texas, including Dallas and Fort Worth. Streets, hotels, and studio spaces helped build bigger action scenes this time for viewers.

North Texas Sets The Stage

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Joe McNamara leads the Lioness team again. Her work stays dangerous, but home life and personal choices keep adding stress to every mission she takes.

Joe Faces Heavy Pressure

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Zoe Saldaña returns as Joe, with Nicole Kidman, Michael Kelly, and Morgan Freeman also back. The cast keeps the show’s strong core for Season 3.

Main Cast Is Back

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The new season adds another Lioness, raising tension inside the program. Fresh missions, harder choices, and team trust should shape the story from here on.

New Lioness Adds Tension

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Want more Lioness Season 3 details? Read the full article for filming news, cast notes, location updates, and story clues before the return on Paramount+.

Read The Full Lioness Season 3 Update

Image © 2024 Ryan Green / Paramount+