Lioness Season 3 Just Wrapped Filming, and the Return Is Getting Closer

Lioness Season 3 has officially wrapped filming, giving fans a clear sign the new season is moving closer to release. The hit spy thriller created by Taylor Sheridan continues its story of CIA missions, high-risk operations, and personal struggles inside the Lioness team.

The third season, which was filmed over several months in North Texas, brings back some of the show’s most important actors and makes people look forward to what comes next.

Has Lioness Season 3 Finished Filming?

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Lioness Season 3 has finished filming after months across Texas, with confirmed updates shaping expectations for the new season. This gives a clear look at production progress, cast involvement, and what comes next for the spy thriller created by Taylor Sheridan.

Lioness Season 3 Filming Wrapped In March 2026

As of March, filming for Lioness Season 3 was over. The shoot had begun in October and went steadily through the winter. The third season’s main filming was finished in North Texas. This was a big step forward for the Lioness team and cast.

Filming wrapped: March 25 marked the official end of production based on cast account updates and production confirmation.

March 25 marked the official end of production based on cast account updates and production confirmation. Production timeline: Filming began in October and continued through November, December, and into March without major delays.

Filming began in October and continued through November, December, and into March without major delays. Series progress: The third season of Lioness has now completed all major filming work for each episode.

The third season of Lioness has now completed all major filming work for each episode. Cast reaction: Jill Wagner shared, “season 3 was EPIC,” reflecting strong energy from the Lioness family.

Jill Wagner shared, “season 3 was EPIC,” reflecting strong energy from the Lioness family. On-set message: James Jordan posted, “we did it,” confirming the final days of filming from the Lioness team.

Lioness Season 3 Production Across North Texas Locations

Lioness Season 3 was filmed all over North Texas, with Dallas and Fort Worth being the main cities where the spy thriller was shot. Several locations supported the scale of the agency’s war storyline and the evolving Lioness family narrative.

Primary region: North Texas served as the core filming location throughout the entire production schedule.

North Texas served as the core filming location throughout the entire production schedule. Fort Worth sites: Areas like downtown Fort Worth and the Sinclair Hotel were used for key scenes.

Areas like downtown Fort Worth and the Sinclair Hotel were used for key scenes. Street closures: Roads near the Cultural District, University Drive, and TCU were temporarily closed during filming.

Roads near the Cultural District, University Drive, and TCU were temporarily closed during filming. Studio work: Production used large studio spaces in AllianceTexas for controlled filming environments.

Production used large studio spaces in AllianceTexas for controlled filming environments. Scene activity: Crews filmed sequences including car chase scenes with a sedan and SUV in Fort Worth.

Lioness Season 3 Story Focus

Lioness Season 3 continues the spy thriller story of Joe McNamara, a CIA operative leading dangerous undercover missions while trying to manage her personal life.

The new season keeps the focus on high-risk operations and the pressure of being at the center of the agency’s war on terror.

Main premise: The series follows an undercover CIA program acting as the tip of the spear in the agency’s war on terror.

The series follows an undercover CIA program acting as the tip of the spear in the agency’s war on terror. Lead role: Joe McNamara, played by Zoe Saldaña, leads the Lioness team on high-risk missions.

Joe McNamara, played by Zoe Saldaña, leads the Lioness team on high-risk missions. Personal conflict: The story shows how Joe balances her personal and professional life under constant pressure.

The story shows how Joe balances her personal and professional life under constant pressure. Physical demands: Nicole Kidman shared to POEPLE that the role is “very physical and demanding,” highlighting the intensity of the series.

Nicole Kidman shared to POEPLE that the role is “very physical and demanding,” highlighting the intensity of the series. Story direction: The new season continues the mix of action, emotional strain, and high-stakes operations from past seasons.

Final Thoughts

Lioness Season 3 brings the special ops story back with a strong cast including Michael Kelly and Morgan Freeman, while fans wait for the release date and more news announced in the coming week.

The series regular lineup builds on the first season and introduces a new lioness, adding tension beyond any past car crash moment. Written with high stakes, the story keeps hope alive as viewers wait and follow every update and comment.

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