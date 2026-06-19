Lupin Season 4 finally has a Netflix date, as Omar Sy returns and Assane Diop faces life after his shocking prison choice this fall now.
Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix
Netflix says Lupin Season 4 premieres on October 23, 2026, giving fans a clear date after three years of waiting since Part 3 finally ended.
Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix
Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop, the clever gentleman thief whose biggest challenge may be escaping prison while protecting the people he loves most now.
Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix
The new season has eight episodes and is filming in Paris, keeping the city’s famous streets and landmarks central to Assane’s next clever scheme again.
Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix
Claire and Raoul are back, along with Benjamin, Guedira, and Belkacem, as Assane’s family and friends remain tied to his risky plans again this season.
Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix
Part 3 ended with Assane behind bars and Lupin books nearby, hinting his next move may start inside prison before Paris feels it soon again.
Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix
Want every Lupin Season 4 clue? Read the article for Netflix date details, cast news, prison twists, Paris filming, and Assane’s next move now today.
Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix