Lupin Season 4 finally has a Netflix date, as Omar Sy returns and Assane Diop faces life after his shocking prison choice this fall now.

Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Lupin Season 4 Release Date Finally Sets Netflix Return

Netflix says Lupin Season 4 premieres on October 23, 2026, giving fans a clear date after three years of waiting since Part 3 finally ended.

Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Netflix Confirms Lupin Season 4 Arrives This October

Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop, the clever gentleman thief whose biggest challenge may be escaping prison while protecting the people he loves most now.

Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Omar Sy Returns As Assane After A Shocking Prison Twist

The new season has eight episodes and is filming in Paris, keeping the city’s famous streets and landmarks central to Assane’s next clever scheme again.

Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Eight New Episodes Bring Paris Back Into The Story

Claire and Raoul are back, along with Benjamin, Guedira, and Belkacem, as Assane’s family and friends remain tied to his risky plans again this season.

Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Claire And Raoul Return As Assane Faces New Danger

Part 3 ended with Assane behind bars and Lupin books nearby, hinting his next move may start inside prison before Paris feels it soon again.

Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix

Arsene Lupin Books May Hint At Assane’s Next Escape

Want every Lupin Season 4 clue? Read the article for Netflix date details, cast news, prison twists, Paris filming, and Assane’s next move now today.

Read The Full Lupin Season 4 Netflix Release Update

Image © 2026 Emmanuel Guimier/Netflix