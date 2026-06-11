Lupin Season 4 Finally Gets Netflix Release Date as Omar Sy Returns After Prison Twist

Lupin season 4 is officially on the way, and Netflix has finally confirmed a major release date update. The hit French series returns on October 23, 2026, with Omar Sy back as Assane Diop after the dramatic events of Part 3.

In this article, we’ll cover the latest part 4 news, including the release date, returning cast, and what Netflix has revealed about the upcoming season so far.

When is Lupin Part 4 Coming Out?

Image © 2026 Netflix

Netflix has officially revealed new details about Lupin Part 4, including its release date, returning cast, and production updates. The announcement confirms that Omar Sy’s hit French series will return later this year.

Netflix Sets October 2026 Premiere

Lupin Part 4 will premiere on Netflix on October 23, 2026. The new eight-episode season marks the return of one of Netflix’s most successful non-English-language series and arrives three years after Part 3 debuted in October 2023.

Release Date: Lupin Part 4 premieres on October 23, 2026.

Lupin Part 4 premieres on October 23, 2026. Episodes: The new season will consist of eight episodes.

The new season will consist of eight episodes. Production: Filming has been underway since May 2026.

Filming has been underway since May 2026. Location: Production is taking place in Paris.

Production is taking place in Paris. Announcement: Netflix released a new poster and first-look promotional materials.

Omar Sy Returns as Assane Diop

Omar Sy returns as Assane Diop in Lupin Part 4, continuing his role as the gentleman thief who has captivated audiences worldwide. Netflix also confirmed the return of several key cast members, with familiar characters set to play a part in the next chapter of the acclaimed French series.

What To Expect When Lupin Returns

Netflix is keeping most of the plot under wraps, but the first details suggest Part 4 will pick up after the dramatic Season 3 finale. Assane was last seen turning himself in to the police, leaving fans eager to see what happens next when the gentleman thief returns this fall.

Season 3 Cliffhanger: Assane surrendered to the police after sacrificing his freedom to protect the people closest to him.

Assane surrendered to the police after sacrificing his freedom to protect the people closest to him. Last Seen: The final moments of Part 3 showed Assane behind bars with a collection of Arsène Lupin books in his prison cell.

The final moments of Part 3 showed Assane behind bars with a collection of Arsène Lupin books in his prison cell. Global Success: Lupin remains one of Netflix’s biggest non-English-language hits, with its first three parts ranking among the platform’s most-watched international titles.

Lupin remains one of Netflix’s biggest non-English-language hits, with its first three parts ranking among the platform’s most-watched international titles. Paris Backdrop: The new season will once again unfold against the streets and landmarks of Paris, a key part of the show’s identity.

The new season will once again unfold against the streets and landmarks of Paris, a key part of the show’s identity. More Surprises Ahead: Netflix is teasing another chapter filled with twists, high-stakes schemes, and the stylish storytelling that made the series a worldwide phenomenon.

Final Thoughts

Lupin Season 4 is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s biggest releases of 2026, with Omar Sy returning as Gentleman Thief Assane Diop for another round of twists and high-stakes drama.

While Netflix is keeping plot details secret, fans can look forward to the confirmed release date, returning cast, and creative team. Keep an eye out for more updates as the new season approaches.

FAQS