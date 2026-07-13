Moana 3 is in early development, and Dwayne Johnson’s Disney talks hint Moana and Maui could sail into another ocean adventure after live action soon.
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Disney has not fully greenlit production or set a release date, so fans should wait for official news before trusting online guesses today right now.
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Dwayne Johnson confirmed talks are happening, keeping Maui’s return possible while Disney focuses first on the live action Moana movie coming in 2026 for fans.
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Early reports point to Moana and Maui staying central, with Auliʻi Cravalho and Johnson expected to keep the animated story connected for fans next time.
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Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are linked to the project, suggesting Disney wants a smooth story that keeps family, courage, and identity close too.
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Disney is focusing first on the live action Moana remake, which could grow fan interest before the third animated movie moves further ahead later soon.
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Want every Moana 3 clue? Read the article for Dwayne Johnson’s talks, cast hopes, release questions, writers, and Disney’s next ocean plans now for fans.
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