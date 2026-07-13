Moana 3 is in early development, and Dwayne Johnson’s Disney talks hint Moana and Maui could sail into another ocean adventure after live action soon.

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Moana 3 Update Teases Dwayne Johnson’s Disney Talks

Disney has not fully greenlit production or set a release date, so fans should wait for official news before trusting online guesses today right now.

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Disney Has Not Fully Greenlit Moana 3 Production Yet

Dwayne Johnson confirmed talks are happening, keeping Maui’s return possible while Disney focuses first on the live action Moana movie coming in 2026 for fans.

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Dwayne Johnson Says Moana 3 Talks Are Happening Now

Early reports point to Moana and Maui staying central, with Auliʻi Cravalho and Johnson expected to keep the animated story connected for fans next time.

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Moana And Maui Are Expected To Stay At Story Center

Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are linked to the project, suggesting Disney wants a smooth story that keeps family, courage, and identity close too.

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Returning Writers May Keep Moana’s Journey Emotional

Disney is focusing first on the live action Moana remake, which could grow fan interest before the third animated movie moves further ahead later soon.

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Live Action Moana Comes Before The Third Animated Film

Want every Moana 3 clue? Read the article for Dwayne Johnson’s talks, cast hopes, release questions, writers, and Disney’s next ocean plans now for fans.

Read The Full Moana 3 Dwayne Johnson Update Today Now

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