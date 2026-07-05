Moana 3: Everything We Know as Dwayne Johnson Teases Disney’s Next Voyage

Moana 3 is currently in early development at Disney, with Dwayne Johnson confirming that discussions are underway. The film has no official release date yet, but it is expected after the live-action Moana arrives in 2026. Reports suggest returning writers are attached and lead characters may come back.

This article explains everything known so far about Moana 3, including its status, cast, and possible storyline direction.

Is Moana 3 Confirmed?

Image © 2024 Disney Enterprises

Moana 3 is now in development at Disney, following strong performance from Moana 2 and ongoing expansion of the franchise through the live-action Moana film.

Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that discussions for the third installment are happening, but Disney has not officially announced a full production release or date. The film is still in early planning under the studio’s development pipeline.

Is Moana 3 Officially In Development?

Moana 3 is in early development based on statements from Dwayne Johnson during promotional events for the live-action remake. Disney is reportedly focusing first on the live-action Moana film before moving fully into the third animated movie. The sequel builds on the success of earlier movies and continues to meet audience demand worldwide.

Confirmed Status: Moana 3 is in development discussions, but Disney has not fully greenlit production.

Moana 3 is in development discussions, but Disney has not fully greenlit production. Dwayne Johnson: Johnson confirmed that talks about Moana 3 are ongoing with Disney.

Johnson confirmed that talks about Moana 3 are ongoing with Disney. Studio Focus: The live-action Moana film is the current priority before the third installment.

The live-action Moana film is the current priority before the third installment. Franchise Direction: The story is expected to continue Moana’s ocean journey from the previous films.

The story is expected to continue Moana’s ocean journey from the previous films. Release Date: No official release timeline has been announced yet.

Who Is Behind Moana 3 Production?

The production team for Moana 3 is expected to include returning writers from the franchise. Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are the main creative names linked to the early development of the third film at Disney.

Jared Bush: Returning writer who has worked on previous Moana and other Disney films.

Returning writer who has worked on previous Moana and other Disney films. Dana Ledoux Miller: Writer involved in Moana 2 and the live-action Moana project.

Writer involved in Moana 2 and the live-action Moana project. Disney Studio: The main studio responsible for developing and approving the film.

The main studio responsible for developing and approving the film. Creative Team: Focused on maintaining story continuity across the Moana franchise.

Focused on maintaining story continuity across the Moana franchise. Development Stage: The movie is still in writing and early planning stages.

Who Will Be In The Moana 3 Cast?

Image © 2024 Disney Enterprises

The cast for Moana 3 has not been officially confirmed, but early reports suggest that key characters from earlier films will return. The focus remains on continuity with the original voice actors and central characters.

Which Actors Are Expected To Reprise Their Roles?

Main characters from the franchise are expected to return for the third installment. Dwayne Johnson is strongly linked to reprising his role as Maui, while Moana remains the central character of the story.

Dwayne Johnson : Expected to return as Maui, the demigod companion of Moana.

Expected to return as Maui, the demigod companion of Moana. Auliʻi Cravalho : Expected to continue as the voice of Moana in the animated series.

Expected to continue as the voice of Moana in the animated series. Moana Character: The main heroine continues her ocean journey in the third film.

The main heroine continues her ocean journey in the third film. Franchise Continuity: Disney aims to maintain the original cast for consistency.

Disney aims to maintain the original cast for consistency. Casting Status: The official cast list has not been announced yet.

Are There New Characters In Moana 3?

No new characters have been confirmed for Moana 3 at this time. However, Disney sequels often introduce new supporting characters to expand the story and world-building.

New Characters: No official confirmation of new roles yet.

No official confirmation of new roles yet. Story Expansion: The film is expected to introduce new allies and challenges.

The film is expected to introduce new allies and challenges. Franchise Growth: Disney often adds new characters in sequels to keep the story fresh.

Disney often adds new characters in sequels to keep the story fresh. Plot Details: The storyline is still undisclosed at this stage.

The storyline is still undisclosed at this stage. Development Progress: Character planning is still ongoing.

Who Are The People Behind Moana 3?

Image © 2024 Disney Enterprises

Moana 3 is being developed with returning creative talent from earlier films in the franchise. While Disney has not fully confirmed the production team, reports and statements from Dwayne Johnson indicate that key writers are already attached.

The focus is on keeping strong continuity with previous Moana films while slowly expanding the story world in a simple and consistent way.

Who Are The Creators And Writers Developing Moana 3?

Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller are the main writers linked to Moana 3. Both have strong experience within Disney storytelling and have contributed to earlier Moana projects. Their involvement suggests Disney wants a smooth story continuation instead of changing direction.

Jared Bush : A key Disney writer involved in earlier Moana films and other hits like Zootopia and Encanto. He helps maintain story consistency across the franchise.

A key Disney writer involved in earlier Moana films and other hits like Zootopia and Encanto. He helps maintain story consistency across the franchise. Dana Ledoux Miller : Joined during Moana 2 and also worked on the live-action Moana project, bringing fresh but connected storytelling ideas.

Joined during Moana 2 and also worked on the live-action Moana project, bringing fresh but connected storytelling ideas. Dwayne Johnson Input: Johnson has stated in multiple reports that both writers are expected to continue working on Moana 3 development.

Johnson has stated in multiple reports that both writers are expected to continue working on Moana 3 development. Lin-Manuel Miranda: Worked on music for the original Moana film, but it is not confirmed for Moana 3 at this stage.

Worked on music for the original Moana film, but it is not confirmed for Moana 3 at this stage. Production Status: No official director or full production team has been announced yet by Disney.

What Is The Creative Direction And Continuity Team Behind Moana 3?

The creative direction of Moana 3 focuses on keeping the emotional tone and cultural storytelling of the franchise. Disney is building on the success of earlier films instead of restarting the story. The goal is to maintain audience connection while naturally expanding the Moana universe.

Story Continuity: The film is designed to keep the same emotional tone and mythology as earlier Moana movies.

The film is designed to keep the same emotional tone and mythology as earlier Moana movies. Franchise Strategy: Disney is expanding a successful franchise rather than rebooting it.

Disney is expanding a successful franchise rather than rebooting it. Creative Stability: Returning writers help ensure a smooth and consistent story flow across all films.

Returning writers help ensure a smooth and consistent story flow across all films. Studio Direction: Disney is focusing on long-term franchise growth based on strong audience demand and box office success.

Disney is focusing on long-term franchise growth based on strong audience demand and box office success. Leadership Status: No new creative leaders beyond the confirmed writers have been officially announced.

What Happened In The Previous Moana Movies?

Image © 2024 Disney Enterprises

The Moana franchise started with the original film and continued with Moana 2, building a strong history in Disney entertainment. Both movies performed well in theaters and on streaming platforms, reaching global audiences over the past few years.

The story follows Moana’s ocean voyage as she connects with her ancestors and discovers her purpose. This strong foundation supports the ongoing development of Moana 3 and future franchise expansion.

How Did Moana Build Its Global History?

Moana became a global success because of its emotional story, music, and strong cultural themes. It connected with audiences in many countries through theaters and digital platforms. Moana 2 continued this success with higher box office results and expanded story content focused on ocean exploration and new adventures.

Box Office Success: Both films achieved strong global theater earnings and a wide audience reach.

Both films achieved strong global theater earnings and a wide audience reach. Music Impact: Songs by Miranda helped define the emotional identity of the franchise.

Songs by Miranda helped define the emotional identity of the franchise. Global Reach: The story connected with audiences across multiple countries and cultures.

The story connected with audiences across multiple countries and cultures. Streaming Growth: Digital platforms increased long-term viewership and accessibility.

Digital platforms increased long-term viewership and accessibility. Franchise Expansion: Success led to sequels, remakes, and continued development like Moana 3.

Why Did Moana Become A Long-Running Franchise?

Moana became a long-running franchise because audiences strongly connected with its emotional journey and ocean adventure theme. The story of self-discovery, family bonds, and cultural identity made it widely relatable. Disney expanded the franchise through sequels, a live-action remake, and future projects like Moana 3.

Core Story: The ocean voyage remains the foundation of the franchise narrative.

The ocean voyage remains the foundation of the franchise narrative. Emotional Themes: Family, identity, and courage drive character development.

Family, identity, and courage drive character development. Cultural Connection: The story reflects heritage, ancestors, and tradition.

The story reflects heritage, ancestors, and tradition. Character Growth: Moana’s choices shape her leadership and personal journey.

Moana’s choices shape her leadership and personal journey. Franchise Strength: Strong audience demand supports continued sequels and expansion.

Why Is Disney Expanding The Moana Universe?

Disney is expanding the Moana universe because of its strong global success across theaters, streaming platforms, and entertainment markets. The franchise continues to grow through sequels, live-action adaptation, and future development of Moana 3.

The live-action Moana film starring Catherine Laga’aia will hit theaters in July, helping expand the audience during the summer release season.

How Does The Live-Action Moana Film Support The Franchise?

The live-action Moana film reimagines the original story with real actors while keeping its emotional core. Catherine Laga’aia plays Moana, introducing the character to a new audience. This remake strengthens Disney’s franchise strategy by linking past success with future storytelling.

Theaters & Release: The film will hit theaters in July during the summer season.

The film will hit theaters in July during the summer season. Main Cast: Catherine Laga’aia plays Moana in the live-action adaptation.

Catherine Laga’aia plays Moana in the live-action adaptation. Franchise Expansion: The remake brings the story into a new format for wider audiences.

The remake brings the story into a new format for wider audiences. Audience Growth: It introduces Moana to viewers experiencing the story for the first time.

It introduces Moana to viewers experiencing the story for the first time. Marketing Support: Trailers and promotions increase global interest before release.

What Role Does Moana 3 Play In Disney’s Future Plans?

Moana 3 is part of Disney’s long-term franchise strategy following the success of Moana 2 and the live-action remake. It continues the ocean voyage story and strengthens the connection between past films and future content. The project is still in development, with a focus on story direction, music, and character continuity.

TV Series Origin: Moana 2 was originally developed as a TV series before becoming a film.

Moana 2 was originally developed as a TV series before becoming a film. Music Influence: The legacy of Miranda and the songs continues to shape the franchise identity.

The legacy of Miranda and the songs continues to shape the franchise identity. Audience Demand: Strong global viewership supports continued expansion of the story.

Strong global viewership supports continued expansion of the story. Franchise Growth: Previous films guide the direction of new installments.

Previous films guide the direction of new installments. Long-Term Planning: Disney is focusing on sustained growth across multiple years.

Final Thoughts

Moana 3 continues to build strong interest as a third installment in the Disney franchise, following Moana 2 and the live-action Moana film. The movie is still in development, with Dwayne Johnson confirming early talks and writers like Jared Bush and Dana Ledoux Miller involved.

While Disney has not set a release date, the story is expected to expand Moana’s voyage across the ocean, continuing the heart of the franchise with a strong connection to family, ancestors, and identity.

FAQs