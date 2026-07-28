MobLand Season 2 brings Harry back into danger as the Harrigan family cracks apart, rival gangs attack, and a brutal civil war begins this September.
Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+
Harry says the family is close to civil war as broken trust, rising pressure, and shifting loyalties threaten the Harrigans from inside their own empire.
Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+
Paramount Plus will release MobLand Season 2 worldwide on September 18, 2026, giving fans a firm date for Harry's dangerous return to North London again.
Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+
The new season includes ten episodes, continuing the fallout from the first finale as the Harrigans fight to protect their power, family, and criminal empire.
Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+
Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, and more familiar stars return, while Ophelia Lovibond joins the cast in a secret new role too.
Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+
The teaser shows gunfire, a chainsaw attack, an explosion, and deadly confrontations as rival gangs close in and safety becomes harder to find for everyone.
Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+
Want the release date, full cast, teaser clues, and family war details? Read the full article for every confirmed MobLand Season 2 update available now.
Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+