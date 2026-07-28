MobLand Season 2 brings Harry back into danger as the Harrigan family cracks apart, rival gangs attack, and a brutal civil war begins this September.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

MobLand Season 2 Teaser Starts a Bloody Family War

Harry says the family is close to civil war as broken trust, rising pressure, and shifting loyalties threaten the Harrigans from inside their own empire.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

Harry Warns the Harrigans Are Near a Bloody Civil War

Paramount Plus will release MobLand Season 2 worldwide on September 18, 2026, giving fans a firm date for Harry's dangerous return to North London again.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

MobLand Season 2 Hits Paramount Plus This September

The new season includes ten episodes, continuing the fallout from the first finale as the Harrigans fight to protect their power, family, and criminal empire.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

Ten New Episodes Will Drive the Harrigans Into War

Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan, Helen Mirren, Paddy Considine, and more familiar stars return, while Ophelia Lovibond joins the cast in a secret new role too.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

Tom Hardy Leads the Returning MobLand Season 2 Cast

The teaser shows gunfire, a chainsaw attack, an explosion, and deadly confrontations as rival gangs close in and safety becomes harder to find for everyone.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

New Rivals Bring Gunfire, Betrayal, and Bigger Risks

Want the release date, full cast, teaser clues, and family war details? Read the full article for every confirmed MobLand Season 2 update available now.

See Every MobLand Season 2 Clue Before the Premiere

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+