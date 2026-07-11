MobLand Season 2 Release Date Set as Tom Hardy Faces a Harrigan Civil War

by | Jul 11, 2026

Updated: July 11, 2026
MobLand Season 2 Release Date and First Teaser

MobLand season 2 has unveiled its first teaser, offering a glimpse of the Harrigans’ next brutal chapter as rival gangs close in and family tensions reach a breaking point. Alongside the new footage, Paramount+ confirmed that the hit crime drama returns on September 18, 2026.

Here’s everything the teaser reveals, from the returning cast and biggest story clues to the latest release date update.

MobLand | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+

What Does the MobLand Season 2 Teaser Reveal About the Release Date and Harrigan War?

Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan in MobLand season 2.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+ 

Paramount+ has released the first teaser for MobLand season 2, previewing the next chapter of the hit crime drama. The release also confirms the premiere date and includes several first-look images from the upcoming season.

How Does the First Teaser Set Up a Harrigan Family Civil War?

Paddy Considine as Kevin Harrigan in MobLand season 2.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+ 

The MobLand Season 2 teaser previews a criminal empire under pressure as the Harrigans struggle to stay united against rising rivals. 

Harry Da Souza warns that the family is “on the brink of civil war,” while the footage teases escalating violence, shifting loyalties, and a power struggle that leaves little room for mercy.

  • Harry’s Warning: Harry tells a captive, “I’m under a lot of pressure,” before explaining, “The people that I work for, the Harrigans, they run North London.
  • Family Conflict: The official synopsis reveals that the Harrigans are struggling to show a united front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire.
  • Action Moments: The teaser features gunfire, a chainsaw attack, a vehicle explosion, and several life-threatening confrontations.
  • Battle For Power: Loyalties snap, safety becomes temporary, and the fight for power leaves no room for mercy.

What Is the MobLand Season 2 Release Date on Paramount+?

Helen Mirren as Maeve Harrigan and Pierce Brosnan as Conrad Harrigan in MobLand season 2.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+ 

MobLand Season 2 premieres globally on Paramount+ on Friday, September 18, 2026. The announcement was made alongside the debut of the first teaser trailer and a collection of first-look photos from the upcoming season.

  • Premiere Date: MobLand Season 2 launches globally on Friday, September 18, 2026.
  • Episode Count: The second season consists of 10 episodes.
  • Streaming Home: All new episodes will stream exclusively on Paramount+.
  • Official Reveal: Paramount+ announced the release date together with the first teaser trailer and new promotional images.
  • Story Continues: Season 2 follows the fallout from the Season 1 finale as the Harrigans attempt to hold their empire together while facing new threats.

Which Returning and New Cast Members Appear in the Teaser?

Tom Hardy as Harry Da Souza MobLand season 2.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+ 

The MobLand Season 2 teaser focuses on the Harrigan family’s inner circle as rival gangs close in on their criminal empire. Alongside the trailer, Paramount+ confirmed the returning ensemble and introduced two new series regulars ahead of the September premiere.

The cast members featured in the teaser include:

The returning cast confirmed for Season 2 includes:

The new series regular joining Season 2 is:

Final Thoughts

The first teaser confirms that MobLand Season 2 is building toward another violent chapter for the Harrigan family, with Harry Da Souza caught between rising rivals and growing tensions within his own allies. Created by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama returns with ten episodes and leaves several questions about the future, including a possible third season.

Stay tuned for more MobLand Season 2 updates as additional trailers, cast news, and story details are released.

FAQs

Is Tom Hardy in MobLand Season 2?

Yes. Tom Hardy returns as Harry Da Souza, the central star of the series, alongside the returning cast in the upcoming season.

Where Can I Watch MobLand Season 2?

MobLand Season 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount+ on September 18, 2026, with ten episodes scheduled for release during the fall.

How Many Episodes are in MobLand Season 2?

MobLand Season 2 consists of ten episodes, as officially confirmed by Paramount+.

Will Pierce Brosnan Be in MobLand 2?

Yes. Pierce Brosnan returns as Conrad Harrigan alongside Helen Mirren, while Ronan Bennett continues as the series creator.

What is the MobLand Crime Drama About?

MobLand is a British crime drama on Paramount+ about a violent power struggle between crime families in London.

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