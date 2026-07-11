MobLand Season 2 Release Date Set as Tom Hardy Faces a Harrigan Civil War

MobLand season 2 has unveiled its first teaser, offering a glimpse of the Harrigans’ next brutal chapter as rival gangs close in and family tensions reach a breaking point. Alongside the new footage, Paramount+ confirmed that the hit crime drama returns on September 18, 2026.

Here’s everything the teaser reveals, from the returning cast and biggest story clues to the latest release date update.

MobLand | Season 2 Teaser | Paramount+

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

Paramount+ has released the first teaser for MobLand season 2, previewing the next chapter of the hit crime drama. The release also confirms the premiere date and includes several first-look images from the upcoming season.

How Does the First Teaser Set Up a Harrigan Family Civil War?

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

The MobLand Season 2 teaser previews a criminal empire under pressure as the Harrigans struggle to stay united against rising rivals.

Harry Da Souza warns that the family is “on the brink of civil war,” while the footage teases escalating violence, shifting loyalties, and a power struggle that leaves little room for mercy.

Harry’s Warning: Harry tells a captive, “I’m under a lot of pressure,” before explaining, “The people that I work for, the Harrigans, they run North London.“

Harry tells a captive, “I’m under a lot of pressure,” before explaining, “The people that I work for, the Harrigans, they run North London.“ Family Conflict: The official synopsis reveals that the Harrigans are struggling to show a united front as rising rivals threaten their fractured criminal empire.

Action Moments: The teaser features gunfire, a chainsaw attack, a vehicle explosion, and several life-threatening confrontations.

The teaser features gunfire, a chainsaw attack, a vehicle explosion, and several life-threatening confrontations. Battle For Power: Loyalties snap, safety becomes temporary, and the fight for power leaves no room for mercy.

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

MobLand Season 2 premieres globally on Paramount+ on Friday, September 18, 2026. The announcement was made alongside the debut of the first teaser trailer and a collection of first-look photos from the upcoming season.

Premiere Date: MobLand Season 2 launches globally on Friday, September 18, 2026.

MobLand Season 2 launches globally on Friday, September 18, 2026. Episode Count: The second season consists of 10 episodes.

The second season consists of 10 episodes. Streaming Home: All new episodes will stream exclusively on Paramount+.

All new episodes will stream exclusively on Paramount+. Official Reveal: Paramount+ announced the release date together with the first teaser trailer and new promotional images.

Paramount+ announced the release date together with the first teaser trailer and new promotional images. Story Continues: Season 2 follows the fallout from the Season 1 finale as the Harrigans attempt to hold their empire together while facing new threats.

Which Returning and New Cast Members Appear in the Teaser?

Image © 2026 Luke Varley / Paramount+

The MobLand Season 2 teaser focuses on the Harrigan family’s inner circle as rival gangs close in on their criminal empire. Alongside the trailer, Paramount+ confirmed the returning ensemble and introduced two new series regulars ahead of the September premiere.

The cast members featured in the teaser include:

The returning cast confirmed for Season 2 includes:

Joanne Froggatt as Jan Da Souza.

The new series regular joining Season 2 is:

Ophelia Lovibond in an undisclosed role.

Final Thoughts

The first teaser confirms that MobLand Season 2 is building toward another violent chapter for the Harrigan family, with Harry Da Souza caught between rising rivals and growing tensions within his own allies. Created by Ronan Bennett, the crime drama returns with ten episodes and leaves several questions about the future, including a possible third season.

Stay tuned for more MobLand Season 2 updates as additional trailers, cast news, and story details are released.

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