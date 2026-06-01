Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2 Cast Twist

Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2 has a major cast twist, as Francesca Scorsese joins as a new Jane Smith in Prime Video’s spy drama.

Image © 2020 Yannis Drakoulidis/HBO

Francesca Scorsese is expected to play another Jane Smith, hinting Season 2 may follow new agents working inside the secret spy group in new ways.

Francesca Joins As Jane

Image © 2020 Yannis Drakoulidis/HBO

New Smith Lineup Grows

Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder are also part of the new lineup, making the Smith world feel bigger and less tied to one couple now.

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Glover And Erskine Questions

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine may return in some way, but their exact roles after the Season 1 ending are still unclear for fans today.

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Glover Still Shapes Season 2

Donald Glover is also set to direct several episodes, giving Season 2 a strong link to the style and tone fans already loved before now.

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LA Filming Moves Ahead

Production is now underway in Los Angeles, after earlier delays, and Prime Video still needs to confirm the plot and release date soon for fans.

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Read The Full Season 2 Update

Want the full Mr and Mrs Smith Season 2 update? Read the article for new Jane details, casting news, filming clues, and story hints now.

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