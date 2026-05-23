Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 Cast Shakeup Reveals A New Jane Smith

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2 is finally moving forward with a fresh casting update. Francesca Scorsese has become a new Jane Smith in the Prime Video show. She joins Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder. Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are likely to come back in some way. The show is being made in Los Angeles, and Glover will also direct a number of episodes.

Image © 2020 Yannis Drakoulidis / HBO

A big change has been made to the cast of Mr. & Mrs. Smith Season 2. French actress Francesca Scorsese, who has been in other movies, has joined the Prime Video spy show as a new Jane Smith.

Also, the update hints at a bigger story with more agents, new names, new actors, and a new pairing between John and Jane Smith. Fans can sign in to their account and talk about possible plot twists, such as another double date or John Smith’s mother.

Francesca Scorsese’s Casting Could Expand The Smith Spy World

The fact that Francesca Scorsese was cast is important because it means that the second season will not just be about John and Jane. The next season might instead focus on other Smiths who work for the same mysterious spy agency.

New role: Francesca Scorsese is expected to play another Jane Smith in the series.

Francesca Scorsese is expected to play another Jane Smith in the series. Bigger cast: She joins Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder, who are also part of the new Smith lineup.

She joins Mark Eydelshteyn and Talia Ryder, who are also part of the new Smith lineup. Story clue: The casting suggests the show may focus on more than one spy couple.

The casting suggests the show may focus on more than one spy couple. Fresh direction: The second season could expand the world beyond the first season’s married couple setup.

Donald Glover And Maya Erskine’s Roles Remain A Big Question

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After the last episode of the first season, fans still want to know what happened to John Smith and Jane. Reports say that Donald Glover and Maya Erskine might come back, but it’s still not clear what their roles will be.

Returning characters: John and Jane Smith are believed to appear in some form.

John and Jane Smith are believed to appear in some form. Creative role: Donald Glover is also set to direct multiple episodes.

Donald Glover is also set to direct multiple episodes. Unanswered question: The show has not fully explained whether John and Jane survived the finale.

The show has not fully explained whether John and Jane survived the finale. Viewer interest: Their possible return gives fans a reason to follow every new update.

Los Angeles Filming Pushes Season 2 Forward After Delays

After being held up at first, the second season is now being made in Los Angeles. There’s a good chance that the show is finally getting closer to coming out.

Filming update: Production is underway in Los Angeles.

Production is underway in Los Angeles. Tax credit: The California Film Commission gave the show a $22.4 million tax credit to relocate.

The California Film Commission gave the show a $22.4 million tax credit to relocate. Showrunner change: Anna Ouyang Moench is leading the second season as showrunner and executive producer.

Anna Ouyang Moench is leading the second season as showrunner and executive producer. What to watch next: Prime Video still needs to confirm the full plot, release date, and how much John and Jane will appear.

Final Thoughts

Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2 is shaping up to be one of Prime Video’s biggest returning projects. Reports say there will be eight episodes and more secret agents connected to the mysterious organization. Amazon MGM Studios and New Regency have already started making the TV show.

Behind the scenes, Stephen Glover, Francesca Sloane, Michael Schaefer, Anthony Katagas, and Fam Udeorji are still working on the drama series, and Donald Glover is still shaping the way it is written and directed.

Since Sophie Thatcher’s original casting plans had to be changed because of scheduling issues, the new season may have new title characters. Fans are already looking forward to another season of action, couples therapy, real feelings, and shocking death twists.

Guest stars like Sarah Paulson, Parker Posey, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, and Yvonne Hana Yi are already linked to the show.

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