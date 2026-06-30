Only Murders Season 6 adds new suspects as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel leave New York for London after Cinda Canning’s shocking death changes everything now.
Only Murders Season 6 Cast Update Teases London Case
Season 6 moves the trio beyond the Arconia, giving the mystery a bigger city, fresh clues, and a new list of possible suspects this season.
Simone Ashley, Sean Teale, Sharon Horgan, Jennifer Saunders, Christoph Waltz, Logan Lerman, and more join the cast, making the London case feel bigger this season.
New Guest Stars Bring More Suspects Into The Story
Cinda Canning’s Season 5 death gives Charles, Oliver, and Mabel a strong reason to follow the case across the ocean to London in Season 6.
Image © 2026 Hulu
Hulu has not set the official premiere date, but the article says Season 6 is expected sometime in fall 2026 for fans right now today.
Image © 2026 Hulu
Reports say Season 6 will have ten episodes, giving the writers more room for London clues, funny moments, and surprise murder twists ahead this season.
Image © 2026 Hulu
Want every Only Murders Season 6 clue? Read the article for new cast details, London mystery hints, Cinda questions, and Hulu release news right now.
Image © 2026 Patrick Harbron/Disney