Only Murders in the Building Season 6 Adds New Suspects for Its London Case

Only Murders in the Building season 6 is officially happening, and the next case is heading to London. Hulu has not announced an exact release date yet, but the new season is expected to premiere in fall 2026.

Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez return as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, while new guest stars add fresh suspects. After Cinda Canning’s shocking Season 5 ending, this chapter promises a bigger mystery, a new city, and more reasons to watch closely.

Image © 2026 Hulu

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 is moving the story to London, and this update gives fans a strong reason to stay curious. The sixth season follows the fifth season cliffhanger, where Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning became the next murder victim.

Hulu has not confirmed a premiere date yet, but production and filming are already getting attention. For now, the exact release date is still unconfirmed.

Only Murders In The Building Season 6 Moves The Case To London

The biggest change is clear. Charles, Oliver, and Mabel are leaving New York for a London-linked case. Charles-Haden Savage, Oliver Putnam, and Mabel Mora now have a mystery that feels bigger than the Arconia. After the season 5 finale, the reason for the move is almost self explanatory, because Cinda’s shocking death points the trio toward a new city.

Setting Shift: The phrase “London y’all” quickly became a fun clue for fans, showing that the mystery is moving outside New York.

The phrase “London y’all” quickly became a fun clue for fans, showing that the mystery is moving outside New York. Story Hook: The death of Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning gives the trio a personal and urgent reason to follow the case to London.

The death of Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning gives the trio a personal and urgent reason to follow the case to London. Release Watch: Some fans may hope for October because past seasons arrived around late summer or fall, but Hulu has not confirmed any date.

The New Guest Cast Makes The London Chapter Bigger

Image © 2026 Photo by Patrick Harbron/Disney

The new cast members are one of the main reasons the next chapter feels exciting. The series was co-created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, and co-creator John Hoffman has helped keep the show’s future fresh by bringing in new suspects, new voices, and new comic timing. London also gives these guest stars a setting that fits the story.

What Fans Should Look Forward To After Season 5

Image © 2026 Photo by Patrick Harbron/Disney

So, how did Only Murders turn one apartment mystery into a case that reaches London? It kept the same heart while raising the stakes. The final episode of Season 5 did not just set up another death. It also gave Mabel, Charles, and Oliver a reason to chase a case with more danger. This makes the next chapter feel familiar, but still new.

Character Growth: Selena Gomez has shared love for evolving Mabel, and Instagram Stories from the cast have helped build interest in the new season.

Selena Gomez has shared love for evolving Mabel, and Instagram Stories from the cast have helped build interest in the new season. Plot Questions: Mayor Beau Tillman, billionaire friends, and Cinda’s unfinished podcast story may help explain who benefits from the London-linked crime.

Mayor Beau Tillman, billionaire friends, and Cinda’s unfinished podcast story may help explain who benefits from the London-linked crime. Fan Feeling: Words like eternally grateful and deepest gratitude fit the mood around the production, because fans still care deeply about the trio.

Words like eternally grateful and deepest gratitude fit the mood around the production, because fans still care deeply about the trio. What To Watch: Watch how John Hoffman uses the new city, the bigger cast, and the old friendship to protect the show’s charm.

Final Thoughts

Only Murders in the Building Season 6 gives the mystery a fresh start after Tina Fey’s Cinda Canning changed the story. The London move brings new suspects, new jokes, and a bigger case for Charles, Oliver, and Mabel.

Hulu has renewed the show, but it has not announced an exact release date yet. Some reports point to a fall window, while Season 5 began in September, so fans should wait for official news before trusting any date.

From the beginning, this series worked because it mixed murder, friendship, and smart comedy. That same community feeling can still carry the next chapter. If the clues stay sharp, Season 6 can make the London case feel worth the wait for everyone watching.

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