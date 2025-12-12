Paradise Season 2 release date is February 2026. Three episodes drop first, followed by weekly releases. Here is a quick guide to what viewers should expect.
Paradise Season 2 comes out on February 23, 2026. Hulu launches three episodes at once, then switches to weekly drops to build steady interest and discussion.
Season 2 streams on Hulu in the US and Disney+ globally. All regions receive episodes on the same day, with no delays or platform changes announced.
Season 2 is expected to have eight episodes. Viewers get three on premiere day, then one each Monday. This slower schedule keeps suspense high weekly.
Xavier Collins leaves the bunker to search for Teri while rising tension inside Paradise grows. New secrets about the city’s origins slowly come forward.
James Marsden returns through flashbacks showing early bunker history. New cast like Shailene Woodley joins Season 2, adding more depth to ongoing character arcs.
