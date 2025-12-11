Paradise Season 2 Release Date Is Official: Three Episodes Drop First

Paradise Season 2 will come out on February 23, 2026. The hit Hulu show is back with new episodes, major cast changes, and big story changes. In this season, Agent Xavier Collins leaves the bunker, and more secrets about how the city began are learned.

Here’s all the information you need about Paradise Season 2, from where to watch it to who is coming back.

Paradise Season 2 | Official Teaser | Hulu

Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals

The official release date for Paradise Season 2 is February 23, 2026. The first three episodes will come out at the same time. The first season used a binge model, but this second season will use a weekly schedule instead.

Release date : February 23, 2026.

: February 23, 2026. Streaming time : Midnight ET for Hulu users.

: Midnight ET for Hulu users. Format update: Weekly rollout aims to build social traction.

The CCXP Reveal and Rollout Strategy

At Brazil’s Comic-Con Experience (CCXP), where they showed clips from the show, creator Dan Fogelman, executive producer Sterling K. Brown, and new cast member Shailene Woodley made the announcement. The release plan is aimed at both the U.S. and global markets.

Global reveal at CCXP : Teaser shown during December 2025 panel.

: Teaser shown during December 2025 panel. First teaser highlights : Xavier Collins in a downed plane amid snowy ruins.

: Xavier Collins in a downed plane amid snowy ruins. Franchise expansion : Fogelman positioned the second season as the trilogy’s middle.

: Fogelman positioned the second season as the trilogy’s middle. Strategic timing: Winter premiere maximizes early-year subscriber growth.

Where Can I Watch Paradise Season 2?

Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals

Streaming Platforms and Global Availability

In the US, you can stream Paradise Season 2 on Hulu. It will also be available to bundle subscribers through Hulu on Disney+ and around the world through Disney+ with the Star hub.

U.S. availability : Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

: Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. International platform : Disney+ across the UK, Canada, Australia, and more.

: Disney+ across the UK, Canada, Australia, and more. Simultaneous release : Episodes available globally on the same day.

: Episodes available globally on the same day. No delays: Same schedule for all regions and subscribers.

Episode Count and Weekly Rollout

Even though Hulu hasn’t said how many episodes there will be, industry sources and the way the first season was set up suggest that Paradise Season 2 will have eight episodes, just like the first season.

Launch structure : First three episodes on premiere day.

: First three episodes on premiere day. Following schedule : One new episode each Monday.

: One new episode each Monday. Expected length : Eight episodes total, consistent with Season 1.

: Eight episodes total, consistent with Season 1. Viewer benefit: Weekly releases maintain suspense and boost discussion.

What Is Paradise Season 2 About?

Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals

Official Synopsis and Story Direction

In the second season, Secret Service agent Xavier Collins leaves the bunker and has to deal with the outside world while looking for his wife, Teri. As the bunker deals with the fallout from the first season, life back in Paradise becomes more complicated.

Primary arcs : Xavier searches for Teri, while tension builds inside Paradise.

: Xavier searches for Teri, while tension builds inside Paradise. New setting : The outside world reveals how people survived the catastrophe.

: The outside world reveals how people survived the catastrophe. Inside dynamics : Social fabric continues to deteriorate after the murder mystery.

: Social fabric continues to deteriorate after the murder mystery. Backstory development: Characters learn new secrets about the city’s origins.

New Mysteries Replacing Old Ones

Now that President Cal Bradford’s murder was solved in Season 1, new mysteries are at the center of attention. The story is now driven by questions about Sinatra’s long-term plans and what really came to light about the city’s beginnings.

Main questions : Is Teri alive? What was Sinatra’s ultimate goal?

: Is Teri alive? What was Sinatra’s ultimate goal? New threats : Both inside and outside environments create rising tension.

: Both inside and outside environments create rising tension. Character focus : Nicole Brydon Bloom’s Jane remains unpredictable and armed.

: Nicole Brydon Bloom’s Jane remains unpredictable and armed. Expanded world: Viewers are introduced to survivors beyond Paradise, including new character Annie.

Is James Marsden in Paradise Season 2?

Image © 2025 Rhode Island Ave. Productions / 20th Television / Hulu Originals

His Return via Flashbacks Confirmed

Even though his character died in the first season, James Marsden returns as President Cal Bradford in Paradise Season 2. His role is to show up in flashbacks that help explain more about how the bunker was made and what happened before “The Day.”

Flashback format : Marsden appears in non-linear scenes.

: Marsden appears in non-linear scenes. Story context : Connects to early days of the Paradise project.

: Connects to early days of the Paradise project. Emotional weight : His presence affects Xavier Collins and his son James Collins, played by Charlie Evans.

: His presence affects Xavier Collins and his son James Collins, played by Charlie Evans. Returning twist: Additional context to the president’s past decisions.

How Flashbacks Play Into Season 2’s Structure

The second season blends past and present timelines to expand the world and deepen character motivations. Other recurring guest stars like Jon Beavers (Billy) also return via flashbacks to support the story’s evolving layers.

Narrative structure : Mirrors the storytelling approach used in the first season.

: Mirrors the storytelling approach used in the first season. Character depth : Expands on themes of secrecy and trust.

: Expands on themes of secrecy and trust. Visual storytelling : Flashbacks contrast bunker life and the outside world.

: Flashbacks contrast bunker life and the outside world. Expanded context: Links to the new secrets uncovered about the city’s origins.

Final Thoughts

Paradise Season 2 is the same show as before, but with more twists. New episodes come out every week, and the cast does a great job in every scene. Hulu’s “Paradise” expands in every direction, from Julianne Nicholson to Thomas Doherty, and even includes a storyline about the project manager who built the bunker.

Jess Rosenthal, Steve Beers, and Glenn Ficarra are executive producers who come back with a true story about survival. Don’t miss the first episode, and keep an eye out for more news.

