Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan return as younger men, and the first teaser shows the bold choices that could turn their friendship into a powerful empire.
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The teaser follows three bold young men chasing respect, money, and a bigger future, while every choice brings new risks that could change them forever.
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The new series takes place after Raising Kanan and before the original Power, filling the missing years when Ghost and Tommy first joined forces together.
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Spence Moore plays young Ghost, Charlie Mann becomes Tommy, and MeKai Curtis returns as Kanan, giving the famous trio fresh faces and new energy onscreen.
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Jennifer Ferrin plays Tommy's mother, while Zuri Reed appears as young Tasha, adding family ties and familiar names to this growing Power story for fans.
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Filming is underway in New Jersey, but Starz has not announced a premiere date, so fans must wait for the next release update from Starz.
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Want the full cast list, story timeline, teaser details, and filming news? Read the complete article for every confirmed Power: Origins update available online today.
Image © 2026 Starz