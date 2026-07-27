Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan return as younger men, and the first teaser shows the bold choices that could turn their friendship into a powerful empire.

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Power: Origins Reveals How Three Legends First Rose

The teaser follows three bold young men chasing respect, money, and a bigger future, while every choice brings new risks that could change them forever.

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Young Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan Begin Their Wild Rise

The new series takes place after Raising Kanan and before the original Power, filling the missing years when Ghost and Tommy first joined forces together.

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Power: Origins Bridges Two Major Chapters of the Saga

Spence Moore plays young Ghost, Charlie Mann becomes Tommy, and MeKai Curtis returns as Kanan, giving the famous trio fresh faces and new energy onscreen.

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Meet the New Stars Playing Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan

Jennifer Ferrin plays Tommy's mother, while Zuri Reed appears as young Tasha, adding family ties and familiar names to this growing Power story for fans.

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Tommy's Mother and Young Tasha Expand the New Story

Filming is underway in New Jersey, but Starz has not announced a premiere date, so fans must wait for the next release update from Starz.

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Filming Is Underway, but the Release Date Stays Hidden

Want the full cast list, story timeline, teaser details, and filming news? Read the complete article for every confirmed Power: Origins update available online today.

See Every Power: Origins Clue Before the Story Begins

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