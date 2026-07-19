“Power: Origins” How Ghost, Tommy and Kanan’s Empire Begins

Power Origins brings young Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan back to the start of their story. The Starz prequel follows their early rise in New York and shows how their bond began. Spence Moore, Charlie Mann, and MeKai Curtis lead the cast.

Filming is underway in New Jersey. Starz has released a teaser and first-look images, but an official release date has not yet been announced for the upcoming television series.

Power: Origins | Teaser | STARZ

What Do the Power: Origins Teaser and First-Look Images Reveal?

Image © 2026 Starz

The Power: Origins teaser gives fans an early look at the next story in the Power Universe. It introduces the younger versions of Ghost, Tommy Egan, and Kanan Stark before they become major figures in the original Power series.

The teaser focuses on their friendship, ambition, and early rise. It also presents a new time period that connects directly to Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

How Does the Power: Origins Teaser Introduce Young Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan?

The teaser shows Ghost and Tommy at the beginning of their journey. They are ambitious young entrepreneurs who want to gain respect and build a future. Kanan Stark appears beside them, creating a clear connection to Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

The footage does not reveal the full plot, but it shows the unbridled audacity of young men who are determined to become legends in the game.

Lead Characters: Spence Moore plays young Ghost, Charlie Mann plays Tommy Egan, and MeKai Curtis returns as Kanan Stark.

Spence Moore plays young Ghost, Charlie Mann plays Tommy Egan, and MeKai Curtis returns as Kanan Stark. Main Theme: The teaser highlights friendship, ambition, loyalty, and the risks that come with dreaming big.

The teaser highlights friendship, ambition, loyalty, and the risks that come with dreaming big. Timeline Connection: The story takes place after Power Book III: Raising Kanan but before the original series.

The story takes place after Power Book III: Raising Kanan but before the original series. Overall Tone: Starz presents the show as a fun, rambunctious exploration of the trio’s early years.

What Do the First-Look Images Reveal About Their Early Years?

The first-look images show the characters before their rise in the criminal world. Their clothing, surroundings, and body language help establish the time period and street-level setting. The photos also give viewers a better sense of how Power: Origins will explore Ghost and Tommy’s backstories without revealing major story details.

Young Ghost: Spence Moore presents a less experienced version of Ghost before he becomes a powerful leader.

Spence Moore presents a less experienced version of Ghost before he becomes a powerful leader. Young Tommy: Charlie Mann shows Tommy before the character develops the reputation linked to Joseph Sikora’s version.

Charlie Mann shows Tommy before the character develops the reputation linked to Joseph Sikora’s version. Returning Kanan: Star MeKai Curtis provides continuity between Power Book III Raising Kanan and the new series.

Star MeKai Curtis provides continuity between Power Book III Raising Kanan and the new series. Visual Purpose: The images introduce the cast, setting, and mood without confirming specific plot twists.

What Will Power: Origins Be About?

Image © 2026 Starz

Power: Origins tells the origin story of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan Stark. It follows them as young men trying to build influence in New York City. The series will explore how their friendship, choices, and ambitions shape their future. It will also add new layers to the Power franchise by answering long-held questions about how Ghost and Tommy began their rise.

How Will Ghost, Tommy and Kanan Begin Their Rise?

The first season will focus on the trio before they become established names in the streets. They begin as ambitious young entrepreneurs who are dreaming big and searching for power. Their decisions may test their loyalty and change their relationships. However, official sources have not confirmed detailed episode storylines.

Central Story: Ghost and Tommy begin building their partnership while learning from Kanan Stark.

Ghost and Tommy begin building their partnership while learning from Kanan Stark. Character Development: The series will show how their early choices help shape the men seen in the original Power series.

The series will show how their early choices help shape the men seen in the original Power series. Major Themes: Ambition, loyalty, friendship, survival, and trust are expected to guide the story.

Ambition, loyalty, friendship, survival, and trust are expected to guide the story. Reader Note: Specific crimes, betrayals, and rivalries should not be treated as confirmed until Starz releases more details.

Where Does Power: Origins Fit in the Power Universe Timeline?

Power: Origins continues the story world of Power Book III: Raising Kanan. It takes place before the original series and helps connect Kanan’s younger years with the rise of Ghost and Tommy. This new time period fills an important gap in the Power Universe. It may also explain events that later affect Power Book II and Power Book IV: Force.

Timeline Position: The series comes after Power Origins: Book III Raising Kanan and before the original Power series.

The series comes after Power Origins: Book III Raising Kanan and before the original Power series. Franchise Role: It expands the shared history of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan.

It expands the shared history of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan. Story Value: The show can answer long-held questions about how their partnership started.

The show can answer long-held questions about how their partnership started. Viewing Benefit: New viewers can follow the origin story, while longtime fans can discover deeper franchise connections.

Who Is in the Power: Origins Cast?

Image © 2026 Starz

The Power: Origins cast includes new actors playing younger versions of familiar characters. Spence Moore, Charlie Mann, and MeKai Curtis lead the series. The supporting cast will introduce relatives, friends, and other figures from the characters’ early lives.

Lionsgate Television is the production company behind the show for Starz, while Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Which Actors Play Young Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan in Power: Origins?

The three lead actors carry the central story. Each performer must show a younger and less experienced version of a well-known character while keeping the personality traits that Power fans recognize.

Spence Moore : He plays young Ghost, years before the character becomes the strategic figure seen in the original series.

He plays young Ghost, years before the character becomes the strategic figure seen in the original series. Charlie Mann : He plays young Tommy Egan before the period portrayed by Joseph Sikora.

He plays young Tommy Egan before the period portrayed by Joseph Sikora. MeKai Curtis : He returns as Kanan Stark after leading Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

He returns as Kanan Stark after leading Power Book III: Raising Kanan. Core Dynamic: The three actors will show how Ghost and Tommy’s relationship develops through Kanan’s influence.

Which Supporting Actors and Characters Have Been Announced for Power: Origins?

The supporting cast helps expand the characters’ family lives and social circles. These roles may provide context for later relationships in the Power franchise. However, Starz has not revealed complete details about every character’s storyline or episode count.

Jennifer Ferrin : She plays Kate Egan, Tommy’s mother.

She plays Kate Egan, Tommy’s mother. Zuri Reed : She plays a younger Tasha St. Patrick.

She plays a younger Tasha St. Patrick. Jason Dirden : He joins the cast as Traymont Stinson.

He joins the cast as Traymont Stinson. Additional Characters: Jarita, Melanie Rivers, Burns, Glover Archibald, and Grandma Charlayne are also part of the expanding story.

Jarita, Melanie Rivers, Burns, Glover Archibald, and Grandma Charlayne are also part of the expanding story. Production Leadership: Sascha Penn leads the series, with executive producers including Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Mark Canton, Chris Selak, and Pete Chatmon.

Image © 2026 Starz

Power: Origins does not have an official premiere date yet. Starz has released a teaser and first-look images, but the network has not confirmed when the first season will debut. Fans should rely on official updates from Starz and trusted entertainment sources. This helps avoid false release dates and unsupported rumors.

Starz has not announced an official release date for Power: Origins. The promotional campaign has started, but the network has not confirmed when the first episode will air. Since production is still underway, viewers may need to wait until filming and post-production are further along.

Current Status: Starz has not confirmed an official premiere date.

Starz has not confirmed an official premiere date. Verified Updates: Release news should come from Starz or trusted entertainment trade publications.

Release news should come from Starz or trusted entertainment trade publications. Confirmed Progress: The teaser and first-look images show that the series is actively moving forward.

What Factors Could Affect When Power: Origins Is Released?

Several stages can affect the release schedule. Filming must be completed before editing, sound work, music, and final reviews can move forward. Starz must also choose the right place for the series within its wider programming calendar.

Filming Schedule: Production must reach a suitable stage before a release date can be announced.

Production must reach a suitable stage before a release date can be announced. Post-Production: Editing, sound design, music, and visual work must be completed before broadcast.

Editing, sound design, music, and visual work must be completed before broadcast. Marketing Plan: Starz may arrange trailers, interviews, and promotional events before the premiere.

Starz may arrange trailers, interviews, and promotional events before the premiere. Network Schedule: The release may depend on other Starz shows and Power franchise projects.

Power: Origins remains in production in New Jersey. The series continues to attract constant fascination because it explores the fueled years of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan. The story looks back at a time when they were trusted corner boys trying to build influence. Their rise, determined to become more powerful, shaped the events that later defined the franchise.

Is Power: Origins Still Filming in New Jersey?

Yes. Available reports state that production is continuing in New Jersey. The location gives the crew access to streets, buildings, and studio spaces that can support the show’s New York setting. Active filming also means the series has not yet completed every stage needed before release.

Filming Location: Production is taking place in New Jersey.

Production is taking place in New Jersey. Story Support: The area can help recreate the early New York world of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan.

The area can help recreate the early New York world of Ghost, Tommy, and Kanan. Production Stage: Filming is still active, so the series may not be ready for final delivery.

Filming is still active, so the series may not be ready for final delivery. Release Impact: Ongoing production is one reason Starz may be waiting to announce a premiere date.

Ongoing production is one reason Starz may be waiting to announce a premiere date. Fan Interest: Each official update gives viewers a clearer picture of the show’s progress.

Who Is Creating and Producing the Series?

The series is connected to creator Courtney A. Kemp and showrunner Sascha Penn. The wider production team includes experienced names from the Power franchise. Reports also connect Canton Entertainment and G Unit Film with the franchise’s production history. Pete Chatmon is attached as a director, while several actors have been linked to recurring roles.

Creative Leadership: Creator Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn help guide the direction of the series.

Creator Courtney A. Kemp and Sascha Penn help guide the direction of the series. Production Partners: Canton Entertainment and G Unit Film are linked to the wider Power franchise.

Canton Entertainment and G Unit Film are linked to the wider Power franchise. Key Team Members: Teresa Boselli, Jill Wexler, Chris Selak, Mark Canton, Pete Chatmon, and Lenny Seidell are connected to the production team.

Teresa Boselli, Jill Wexler, Chris Selak, Mark Canton, Pete Chatmon, and Lenny Seidell are connected to the production team. Reported Cast Members: Everett Osborne, Armani Gabriel, and Lenny Platt have been mentioned in recurring roles.

Final Thoughts

Power: Origins will take fans back to the beginning of Ghost, Tommy Egan, and Kanan Stark’s journey in the Power Universe. The series promises to explore their early friendship, ambition, and rise before the events of the original Power series.

While Starz has released a teaser and first-look images, the official release date has not been announced. Keep an eye on official updates for the latest news about Power: Origins.

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